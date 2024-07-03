‘We can’t compete and shouldn’t have to’: Highland campsite owners ‘absolutely livid’ at new £40 campervan and motorhome pass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘We can’t compete and shouldn’t have to’: Highland campsite owners ‘absolutely livid’ at new £40 campervan and motorhome pass

They say Highland Council seems "hell-bent "on destroying businesses.

Lynn and Darren Redfern. And an image of campervans.
Dornoch Camping and Caravan Park is one of more than 20 campsites who are calling for a meeting with the council.
By Ena Saracevic

Angry campsite owners are calling on the Highland Council to reconsider its decision to introduce a £40 pass for motorhome and campervan users.

A letter has been signed by more than 20 businesses across the region, laying out the fierce competition they now face with the “low cost or free facilities now on offer.”

They are calling on council officials to meet with them to discuss a “sustainable way forward” for their campsites, which they say are at risk of being overlooked.

The voluntary pass scheme was launched on July 1, with the local authority saying it will help deliver ‘sustainable tourism’ for campervan and motorhome users travelling across the Highlands.

Travellers who opt for the £40 seven-day pass will have access to scheme benefits that will support continued improvements to services including public toilets, wastewater infrastructure, and ecological protections.

The cost of the weekly pass will also provide inclusive overnight parking in specified carparks throughout the region.

‘The council are our direct competitors’

In the letter, seen by The Press and Journal, the business owners say: “This new scheme which allows the user to access most of the facilities they need for the very low price of £40 for a week now makes your carparks a destination in their own right rather than a handy one night stop-over.

“Visitors will now plan their entire trip around your car park options and by-pass campsites altogether.

“Caravan parks cannot compete – and we should not have to.”

Lynn and Darren Redfern, who own Dornoch Camping and Caravan Park, say they are both “absolutely livid” about the introduction of the pass.

Lynn and Darren Redfern. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Lynn said: “Three years ago, the council put these carparks in place. At that point, we warned them it’d affect our businesses.

“They didn’t care. No one even consulted us before the introduction of this new scheme.

“We lease our land from Highland Council – but they seem to be hell-bent on destroying it.

“The council are our direct competitors.”

The price of the pass has also been a topic of discussion – the pair say that the ‘cheap price’ will cause many to stray away from campsites.

“Many campsites charge between £20 to £30 per night and cannot compete with £40 for the week,” she added.

Campervans on busy road
Campervans and motorhomes will be able to purchase a £40 pass to ‘give back to the community’.

The letter also raises concerns about the health and safety guidelines they claim the council is failing to follow.

They say: “We have strict health and safety guidelines to adhere to. We have crippling bills in the form of VAT, business rates, refuse collection, electricity, etc. As a result, we need to charge over £25 per pitch per night just to cover costs.

“As the Highland council, you have somehow managed to by-pass all health and safety regulations and tax burdens.

“Instead you have used tax payers money to facilitate this new cheap option.”

Lynn and Darren also mention the threat of an impending ‘tourist tax’ which still holds “a lot of unknowns”.

Darren said: “It’ll push our prices even higher. If this tax comes along, it’ll push people even further to paying the £40.”

Campsites ‘in danger’ by motorhome and campervan pass

Dornoch Camping and Caravan Park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Dornoch Camping and Caravan Park has been run by Lynn’s family for more than 30 years – since 1992 – and she now runs the site with her husband.

“A lot of these campsites are family-run and are small businesses. They need to be protected,” Lynn added.

“It’s also about the quality of the product. With campsites like ours you have access to lovely facilities and people can chat to us. We can give them local advice that would be hard to get otherwise.

“We all intermingle and we’re one big community. Restaurants also need our customers to survive.”

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the council has received a letter from campsite operators about the voluntary ‘Highland Campervan and Motorhome Scheme’ and will be responding in due course directly to the authors.”

