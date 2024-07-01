‘First of its kind’: £40 week pass for campervans and motorhomes launches in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘First of its kind’: £40 week pass for campervans and motorhomes launches in the Highlands

The voluntary fee is being introduced to raise funds for the area.

By Ena Saracevic
Campervans on busy road
Image: Andrew Cawley

A new voluntary scheme that will deliver ‘sustainable tourism’ is now open to all campervan and motorhome users travelling across the Highlands.

For a fee of £40, users will be able to sign up for the seven-day membership.

The scheme has the aim of funding sustainable and responsible tourism in the Highlands.

Earlier this year, the public, businesses and the Highland Council’s staff were invited to take part in a survey ahead of the council’s budget for 2024/25.

The survey highlighted the need to raise income generation.

The most common survey suggestion was to do so through campervans and motorhomes.

Travellers who opt for the new seven-day pass will have access to scheme benefits that will support continued improvements to services such as public toilets, wastewater infrastructure, and environmental and ecological protections.

The cost of the weekly pass will also provide inclusive overnight parking in specified carparks throughout the region.

‘First of its kind’ in the UK

Allan Gunn, Highland Council‘s assistant chief executive of corporate, said: “The launch of the Highland Campervan and Motorhome Scheme is understood to be the first of its kind by any UK local authority.

“This scheme offers an opportunity for the council to continue to support local priorities relating to tourism and visitor management.

“The Highland Council has also committed funds that will be invested towards improving the existing infrastructure.”

Those touring the region in motorhomes can now pay £40 for a week pass. Image: DC Thomson/Sandy McCook.

‘Tourists can give back to the Highlands’

Director of sport, leisure and safeguarding at High Life Highland, James Martin said that it was an opportunity for tourists to ‘give something back’ to the Highlands.

He said: “Most visitors like to do the right thing when it comes to touring round the Highlands.”

“I am sure the scheme will prove popular, particularly with those who like to ‘give something back’.

A contribution from scheme payments will be made to the Highland Restoration Fund which helps to support projects that deliver nature restoration, safeguard wildlife, and tackle the causes of biodiversity loss due to climate change.

For further information and details about joining the scheme, visit their website.

