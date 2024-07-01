‘First of its kind’: £40 week pass for campervans and motorhomes launches in the Highlands

A new voluntary scheme that will deliver ‘sustainable tourism’ is now open to all campervan and motorhome users travelling across the Highlands.

For a fee of £40, users will be able to sign up for the seven-day membership.

The scheme has the aim of funding sustainable and responsible tourism in the Highlands.

Earlier this year, the public, businesses and the Highland Council’s staff were invited to take part in a survey ahead of the council’s budget for 2024/25.

The survey highlighted the need to raise income generation.

The most common survey suggestion was to do so through campervans and motorhomes.

Travellers who opt for the new seven-day pass will have access to scheme benefits that will support continued improvements to services such as public toilets, wastewater infrastructure, and environmental and ecological protections.

The cost of the weekly pass will also provide inclusive overnight parking in specified carparks throughout the region.

‘First of its kind’ in the UK

Allan Gunn, Highland Council‘s assistant chief executive of corporate, said: “The launch of the Highland Campervan and Motorhome Scheme is understood to be the first of its kind by any UK local authority.

“This scheme offers an opportunity for the council to continue to support local priorities relating to tourism and visitor management.

“The Highland Council has also committed funds that will be invested towards improving the existing infrastructure.”

‘Tourists can give back to the Highlands’

Director of sport, leisure and safeguarding at High Life Highland, James Martin said that it was an opportunity for tourists to ‘give something back’ to the Highlands.

He said: “Most visitors like to do the right thing when it comes to touring round the Highlands.”

“I am sure the scheme will prove popular, particularly with those who like to ‘give something back’.

A contribution from scheme payments will be made to the Highland Restoration Fund which helps to support projects that deliver nature restoration, safeguard wildlife, and tackle the causes of biodiversity loss due to climate change.

For further information and details about joining the scheme, visit their website.