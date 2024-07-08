Highland road closed after A86 crash south of Newtonmore

The A86 is closed in both directions after a crash south of Newtonmore.

The incident happened on the Kingussie to Spean Bridge road this morning.

The number of vehicles and the severity of any injuries is unclear at this time.

Traffic Scotland is reporting the route is closed to all traffic between Newtonmore and Laggan as police remain at the scene.

Drivers are being encouraged to use an alternative route.

In a statement, posted on their website, it read: The A86 is closed to all traffic in both directions at Newtonmore due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternate and expect longer than normal journey times.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

