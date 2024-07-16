‘Dangerous’ A9 driver caught speeding at 140mph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Dangerous’ A9 driver caught speeding at 140mph

Road safety campaigners are calling for tougher sanctions and increased police patrols.

By Michelle Henderson
Almost 5,000 speeding offences have been recorded so far this year on the A9. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Road safety campaigners are calling for additional patrols on the A9 after a motorist was clocked driving at 140mph.

Figures obtained by BBC Scotland through a Freedom of Information request revealed that almost 5,000 speeding offences have been recorded so far this year on the A9 between Thurso and Drumochter.

Around 13,000 offences were recorded in 2023.

In one shocking case, a motorist was caught driving at 140mph.

Speeding drivers should lose license says A9 dual action group

Laura Hansler, safety campaigner with the A9 Dual Action Group, spoke on the latest episode of Good Morning Scotland (GMS), saying she feels a harder line has to be taken to clampdown on offenders, including removing their license.

She said: “I think, after the Covid years, we expected the number of tourists coming up the road to drop back to normal figures and we haven’t seen that. Year after year, we are finding the figures are coming up and up.

Campaigner Laura Hansler
Laura has called for additional patrols along the A9 to help deter motorists from speeding. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“It’s such a strain on the infrastructure, but there is an awful lot of complacency around these traffic cameras.

“I don’t think people realise that the new radar cameras have been installed the length of the A9 and they are far more accurate now.

“Some people are so bloody-minded that they will drive the way they want to drive and they will get from A to B as fast as they like. They are not thinking about their own safety and they are certainly not thinking about the safety of other road users.”

The A9 dual action group is also calling on local officers to increase patrols along the Highland trunk road to help maintain road safety.

“The general consensus, coming over from the group, is they would like more visible deterrents, she added.

Traffic travelling on the A9 beneath traffic cameras.
Campaigner Laura Hansler says drivers have become complacent when it comes to traffic cameras. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“They would like more patrols on the road, and I certainly know Police Scotland would like to be able to provide that as well.

“To be travelling at 140 mph is inexcusable, and I think these people need to be having their licenses removed because they are a danger on the road.”

Contractor awarded for latest phase of A9 dualling

Balfour Beatty is set to be awarded a £185 million contract to dual the A9 between Tomatin and Moy, south of Inverness.

The Scottish Government has faced criticism for its failure to dual the road between Perth and Inverness – despite having set a target of 2025 for doing so.
Ministers aim to have the A9 dualled by 2035.

Laura welcomed the development and said the group remain ‘cautious’ of the timeframe.

She said: “We welcome that Balfour Beatty has got that contact now.

“If we could have it done by 2035 that would be fantastic, but year on year we are going to have collisions and the longer it takes the more collisions and fatalities we are going to have.”

Line of traffic congestion on the A9 heading south towards Kingussie.
Campaigners stress the longer it takes to dual the A9, the more collisions and fatalities there will be. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “It is well documented that driving at inappropriate speeds reduces your ability to react to unexpected changes on the road and is a significant factor in serious injury and fatal crashes.

“Our message is to drive to the road conditions as speeding is always a risk. There is no excuse.

“Road policing officers work hard to help keep our roads safe and we ask everyone to take responsibility and help us to save lives.

“Targeting speeding is a priority for Police Scotland. Officers routinely carry out enforcement activity to deter speeding and detect those who choose to break the law.

“We will take action against anyone found to be causing an offence.

“Anyone concerned about a driver’s behaviour should contact us via 101.”

