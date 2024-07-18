Meet the Fair Isle Clipper knitter aboard a 70ft boat in Oban Bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Fair Isle Clipper knitter aboard a 70ft boat in Oban Bay

Shetlander Vicki joined the Perseverance crew in Oban Bay for a half-day sail around Kerrera.

Vickie Leslie from Shetland who has completed the complete circumnavigation with Skipper Ineke Van Der Weijden. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Louise Glen

As life on the ocean waves go, Shetlander Vicki Leslie has done something a little more unusual than most – she has knitted 11 ‘clipper hats’.

Vicki is one of fewer than 100 people who have traversed the planet on the Clipper Round the World 2023/24 race.

To keep her “busy” she took Jamiesons of Shetland two-ply wool to knit hats, she is now auctioning for UNICEF.

The Clippers sailed into Oban on Friday night, and will be here until Sunday morning when they head off on the last lap to Portsmouth.

Vicki even got her mum Lisbeth to bring extra supplies of two-ply wool out to Seattle so she could complete her challenge.

Action on the Clipper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Vicki, a boat chef in “real” life, knows the seas, but describes the Clipper Round the World race as a “trip of a lifetime”.

She took up the challenge of knitting 11 Fair Isle hats in the colours of the flags and hulls of the boats she sailed alongside.

Clipper boats in Oban

The Press and Journal met Vicki aboard the 70ft long Perseverance in Oban Bay for a half-day sail around Kerrera.

Perseverance skipper Ineke Van Der Weijden welcomed a small press team on board and, literally, showed us the ropes.

The Perseverance: Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

‘We come from Shetland so the sea is a huge part of our lives’

Vicki, who has circumnavigated the planet on the Clipper Ha Long Bay Viet Nam, is originally from Toab near Sumburgh.

She now has a home in Dunrossness – but is often in the Firth of Lorne sailing out of Oban, as she cooks aboard the St Hilda cruise ship.

For a time she also worked at the Northern Lighthouse Board on the Pharos, working as a chef.

Asked if seafaring was in her blood, she joked: “My mum Lisbeth is very seasick almost every time she sails, so not really.

“But my brother Stuart is a senior barge master in floating production storage and offloading (FPSO), he lives in Aviemore now.

Vicki onboard the Perseverance. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We come from Shetland so the sea is a huge part of our lives.”

Circumnavigating the world is not cheap, to take part in the Clipper experience it costs between £50, 000 and £60,000 for the full journey, and around £6 -7,000 for each leg.

But as Vicki says: “It is worth every penny for the experience.”

So having wool from Shetland on board was a big thing, but Vicki used her time wisely the 11 hats are finished and plans to auction them off.

Jamiesons of Shetland wool has also been used to “wool the kites”, moving away from synthetic materials for environmental reasons.

The Clipper Round the World Race is currently berthed in Oban ahead of its final stage. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Jamieson’s Shetland wool is holding the kites

She said: “Synthetic fabrics would last much longer, but Jamiesons of Shetland wool can withstand a few months at a time, and is more sustainable.”

Vicki said conditions on the clipper can be “challenging”, she said: “It is not the sailing, it is the heat. When you are in hotter climates the temperature can get up to 42C below deck and there is nowhere to escape to as it is just as hot on deck.

“I prefer the cold, as at least you can put on more layers and be really cosy.”

Asked about her experience of Oban, she said: “I have been here before and I love it. The scenery is amongst the best in the world.

“In fact, many of the other crews have not been to Oban before and they are already talking about coming back. It is beautiful here.”

Conversation