‘She’s opening doors for others’: Meet the Kintore beauty queen about to compete on the world stage

Taylor, who has Down Syndrome, struggles with confidence but that did not stop her being crowned Miss Natural Beauty for Scotland.

Taylor Clark pictured in a dark blue dress wearing a sash.
Taylor Clark was crowned Miss Natural Beauty Scotland 2023 in Wales in September. Image: Clair Clark.
By Michelle Henderson

A north-east woman is helping to open the doors for people with Down Syndrome as she competes to be crowned Miss International.

Taylor Clark, 24, from Kintore will travel to Belgium next month to compete in the Natural Beauty International finals.

The trip comes on the back of her victory at the Natural Beauty International UK finals in Wales in September, where she was crowned Miss Natural Beauty Scotland.

Joining her on the landmark trip will be her mum, Clair, 47, who will also compete in the Elite Ms category.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Clair spoke about how her daughter’s struggle with anxiety following the Covid pandemic affected her confidence.

Beaming Taylor Clark pictured at the Queen's tea in a pink dress wearing a white and purple sash.
Taylor Clark is excited to compete in Belgium next month. Image: Clair Clark.

She said: “She’s competed before but when Covid hit, her confidence just hit rock bottom.

“As Taylor has Down Syndrome, she didn’t really understand Covid very much. She caught Covid, which meant she had to isolate in her bedroom and that just had an adverse effect on her.

“Her confidence did take a dip but when we went to Wales in September last year, that was when she won the national title.”

Kintore mum ‘proud’ of Taylor

This is not the first time the beauty queen has emerged victorious.

In 2017, she won Miss Belle Scotland during her debut appearance at a pageant.

She was due to compete in Spain at the international competition, however, Clair pulled her out of contention after controversy surrounding the fact she had additional support needs.

Fast forward seven years and Taylor is aiming to return home with the crown.

She’s also in contention for a People’s Choice Award.

The trip has been made possible thanks to support from her sponsors, Gairloch Fish Bar and Big Beastie competitions.

Clair Clark pictured in a green sparkly dress sitting on a throne wearing a crown.
Clair Clark is to compete in the Elite Ms category in Belgium as she cheers on her daughter to victory. Image: Clair Clark.

Clair says she’s “exceptionally proud” of her daughter for overcoming adversity.

She added: “I’m exceptionally proud of her. She gets anxious sometimes when there are lots and lots of people. This is just since Covid but it’s getting there. She’s coming into her own again and I’m so proud of her.

“It’s opening up doors for other people to join that have additional support needs.”

Kintore family proving anyone can compete in beauty contests

As Taylor prepares for one of the biggest competitions of her life, Clair is also preparing to compete in Belgium in the Elite Ms category.

The 47-year-old has been competing in beauty pageants over the last six years.

Her inspiration was to prove to her daughter Aulbany, 18, that anybody, no matter their shape or size, can take part.

Clair said: “My daughter has done it since 2014 and she got disheartened because somebody happened to say something.

“I entered just to show her that you don’t have to be perfect. Everybody has this perception that beauty pageants are about tall, skinny women and I’m not. I’m quite small, with dark hair and a heavier woman.

“I entered it telling her it’s not about winning, it’s about taking part. If you win, that’s the ultimate bonus.”

