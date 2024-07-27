Three adults and a child taken to hospital after crash on A9 at Granish

Three adults and a child were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the A9 at Granish, near Aviemore. yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a car, a lorry and a bus around 6.40pm on Friday July 26.

One woman’s condition is described as “serious” by medical staff in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A male driver was taken to Raigmore Hospital where his condition is described as “stable”.

A second male driver and child were also taken to Raigmore Hospital by ambulance to be “checked over”.

Police appeal to the public following A9 crash

Police are now appealing to the public to contact them if they have information about the crash on the Inverness to Perth road.

The accident happened on the A9 between the Granish junction at Aviemore and Tomatin.

The road reopened in the early hours of Saturday morning following the three-vehicle road crash.

A police spokesperson said: “The female passenger in the car was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe her condition as serious.

“A male passenger in the car was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment and medical staff describe his condition as stable.

“The male driver of the car and a child passenger were also taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital to be checked over.”

Adding: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3223 of Friday, 26 July, 2024.”