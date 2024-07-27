Three adults and a child taken to hospital after crash on A9 at Granish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Three adults and a child taken to hospital after crash on A9 at Granish

A woman is described as being in a 'serious' condition.

By Louise Glen
A9/A95 junction at Granish.
The A9/A95 junction near Garnish. Image: Google Maps.

Three adults and a child were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the A9 at Granish, near Aviemore. yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a car, a lorry and a bus around 6.40pm on Friday July 26.

One woman’s condition is described as “serious” by medical staff in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A male driver was taken to Raigmore Hospital where his condition is described as “stable”.

A second male driver and child were also taken to Raigmore Hospital by ambulance to be “checked over”.

Police appeal to the public following A9 crash

Police are now appealing to the public to contact them if they have information about the crash on the Inverness to Perth road.

The accident happened on the A9 between the Granish junction at Aviemore and Tomatin.

The road reopened in the early hours of Saturday morning following the three-vehicle road crash.

A police spokesperson said: “The female passenger in the car was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe her condition as serious.

“A male passenger in the car was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment and medical staff describe his condition as stable.

“The male driver of the car and a child passenger were also taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital to be checked over.”

Adding: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3223 of Friday, 26 July, 2024.”

