Nigella Lawson names Caithness beekeeper as Britain’s best small-scale honey producer

A Caithness beekeeper has been crowned Britain’s top small-scale honey producer by Nigella Lawson.

Carol Gunn beat hundreds of beekeepers to be named Britain’s Honey Hero.

She won £2,000 plus the chance to have her honey listed on the online supermarket Ocado.

Judges from The British Beekeepers Association and Ocado assessed aroma, appearance, and flavour complexity when drawing up their shortlist.

Nigella Lawson taste-tested the finalists to help decide the winner, with Carol’s honey hailed for its silky texture and deep, rich floral notes.

Each year, she produces around 100 jars under the ‘Scottish Honey’ label for friends and family, as well as local farm shops and country shows.

For Carol, beekeeping is a hobby, aside from her day-to-day work as a Project Manager with Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

The Highlander’s fascination with bees started from a young age prompting her to become a fully-fledged beekeeper.

Nigella Lawson had deciding vote

Carol said: ”I am truly delighted and stunned at the same time.

“To be named as Britain’s finest small-scale honey producer following a judgement by the honey experts from the BBKA and Nigella Lawson too, is an amazing feeling.”

Nigella Lawson said: “It has been a real honour to be part of the judging panel for this competition; an illuminating learning experience and a delicious process from start to finish.”

Laura Harricks, Ocado Retail Chief Customer Officer added: “We’ve always been passionate about supporting small producers and it’s exciting to think that we could help put Carol’s highland honey on breakfast tables around Britain – so it can be the toast of toast everywhere.”