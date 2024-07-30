Nigella Lawson names Caithness beekeeper as Britain’s best small-scale honey producer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Nigella Lawson names Caithness beekeeper as Britain’s best small-scale honey producer

Carol Gunn's honey left the celebrity TV chef with a sweet taste in her mouth.

By Michelle Henderson
Carol Gunn beat hundreds of beekeepers to be named Britain's Honey Hero. Image: Mischief PR
Carol Gunn beat hundreds of beekeepers to be named Britain's Honey Hero. Image: Mischief PR

A Caithness beekeeper has been crowned Britain’s top small-scale honey producer by Nigella Lawson.

Carol Gunn beat hundreds of beekeepers to be named Britain’s Honey Hero.

She won £2,000 plus the chance to have her honey listed on the online supermarket Ocado.

Nigella Lawson dressed in a beekeeping suit.
Nigella Lawson had the deciding vote in the national honey competition. Image: Mischief PR

Judges from The British Beekeepers Association and Ocado assessed aroma, appearance, and flavour complexity when drawing up their shortlist.

Nigella Lawson taste-tested the finalists to help decide the winner, with Carol’s honey hailed for its silky texture and deep, rich floral notes.

Each year, she produces around 100 jars under the ‘Scottish Honey’ label for friends and family, as well as local farm shops and country shows.

Nigella Lawson and a beekeeper looking at a hive in a purple suit.
TV chef Nigella Lawson voted Carol Gunn’s honey the best in Britain. Image: Mischief PR.

For Carol, beekeeping is a hobby, aside from her day-to-day work as a Project Manager with Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

The Highlander’s fascination with bees started from a young age prompting her to become a fully-fledged beekeeper.

Nigella Lawson had deciding vote

Carol said: ”I am truly delighted and stunned at the same time.

“To be named as Britain’s finest small-scale honey producer following a judgement by the honey experts from the BBKA and Nigella Lawson too, is an amazing feeling.”

Nigella Lawson said: “It has been a real honour to be part of the judging panel for this competition; an illuminating learning experience and a delicious process from start to finish.”

Laura Harricks, Ocado Retail Chief Customer Officer added: “We’ve always been passionate about supporting small producers and it’s exciting to think that we could help put Carol’s highland honey on breakfast tables around Britain – so it can be the toast of toast everywhere.”

