‘It’s not just a convenience – it’s a focal point’: New ‘one-stop shop’ opens in Mull village

Two years ago, Pennyghael on the Isle of Mull was described as a “dying village” – full of second homes and hardly any residents under 60.

Today, locals are now seeing a “vibrant resurgence” with more activities in the area and a younger demographic.

And now a new addition to the area has provided a welcome focal point for locals and tourists alike – a “one-stop” shop which even offers laundry machines.

Port nan Gael Stores recently opened in the Port nan Gael holiday village on the Ross of Mull peninsula, located at the opposite end of the island from Tobermory.

The destination includes The Inn at Port nan Gael which has bedrooms, a bar, restaurant and a campsite designed for tents, tourers and luxurious pods.

The new store was built in a renovated former cottage adjoining the inn.

It has been fitted with bright, spacious aisles and an extensive range of chill and freezer units.

It will be open every day from 8am to 8pm.

Owners hope to attract visitors and locals with its range of fresh local produce such as meats, fish, and cheese.

Port Na Gael is working with local producers such as Isle of Mull Cheese and The Tobermory Fish Company, as well as several local farms and estates.

It also has plenty of cakes and confectionery, household essentials, toiletries, and cleaning products on its shelves.

Coffee with a view of Loch Scridain and Ben More

Shoppers can also enjoy takeaway coffee, with picnic benches available in front of the store for those wishing to savour their purchases while enjoying the stunning views of Loch Scridain and Ben More.

Under its partnership with Revolution Laundry, Port nan Gael Stores also offers a Revolution laundry machine, featuring two sizes of washing machine and a dryer, next to the store.

Fiona Woods, director of Port nan Gael Stores and The Inn at Port nan Gael, said “It may be cliche but it really is a one-stop shop – whether locals need to do a weekly shop or visitors need a few things during their trip, we like to think we’ve covered all bases.

“We’re expanding and evolving our offer all the time.

“We’ve only been open for a few weeks and it’s been really busy with guests staying at the inn and campsite, passers-by, and of course, our lovely locals. It’s already become a bit of a hub for the community.”

Judith Cumming, manager of Port nan Gael Stores, said: “Until Port nan Gael was created two years ago, Pennyghael was a dying village, full of second homes and hardly any residents under 60.

“Now, we’re seeing a vibrant resurgence with more activities and a younger demographic.

“Our store is not just a convenience – it’s becoming a focal point for locals and visitors alike.”