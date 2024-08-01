‘It’s not just a convenience – it’s a focal point’: New ‘one-stop shop’ opens in Mull village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s not just a convenience – it’s a focal point’: New ‘one-stop shop’ opens in Mull village

The new shop at Pennyghael offers a range of fresh local produce, and even a laundry service.

By Louise Glen
Judith Cumming, manager of Port nan Gael Stores
Judith Cumming, manager of Port nan Gael Stores. Image: Port nan Gael.

Two years ago, Pennyghael on the Isle of Mull was described as a “dying village” – full of second homes and hardly any residents under 60.

Today, locals are now seeing a “vibrant resurgence” with more activities in the area and a younger demographic.

And now a new addition to the area has provided a welcome focal point for locals and tourists alike – a “one-stop” shop which even offers laundry machines.

Port nan Gael Stores recently opened in the Port nan Gael holiday village on the Ross of Mull peninsula, located at the opposite end of the island from Tobermory.

The destination includes The Inn at Port nan Gael which has bedrooms, a bar, restaurant and a campsite designed for tents, tourers and luxurious pods.

Pennyghael on the Isle Mull.
Port nan Gael Stores will be the biggest shop in the Ross of Mull. Image: Port nan Gael Stores.

The new store was built in a renovated former cottage adjoining the inn.

It has been fitted with bright, spacious aisles and an extensive range of chill and freezer units.

It will be open every day from 8am to 8pm.

Owners hope to attract visitors and locals with its range of fresh local produce such as meats, fish, and cheese.

Port Na Gael is working with local producers such as Isle of Mull Cheese and The Tobermory Fish Company, as well as several local farms and estates.

It also has plenty of cakes and confectionery, household essentials, toiletries, and cleaning products on its shelves.

Coffee with a view of Loch Scridain and Ben More

Shoppers can also enjoy takeaway coffee, with picnic benches available in front of the store for those wishing to savour their purchases while enjoying the stunning views of Loch Scridain and Ben More.

Port Nan Gael stores on the isle of Mull.
Isles are packed full of stock from local and national suppliers. Image: Port Nan Gael Stores.

Under its partnership with Revolution Laundry, Port nan Gael Stores also offers a Revolution laundry machine, featuring two sizes of washing machine and a dryer, next to the store.

Fiona Woods, director of Port nan Gael Stores and The Inn at Port nan Gael, said “It may be cliche but it really is a one-stop shop – whether locals need to do a weekly shop or visitors need a few things during their trip, we like to think we’ve covered all bases.

“We’re expanding and evolving our offer all the time.

“We’ve only been open for a few weeks and it’s been really busy with guests staying at the inn and campsite, passers-by, and of course, our lovely locals. It’s already become a bit of a hub for the community.”

Pennyghael on the Isle of Mull. Image: DC Thomson.

Judith Cumming, manager of Port nan Gael Stores, said: “Until Port nan Gael was created two years ago, Pennyghael was a dying village, full of second homes and hardly any residents under 60.

“Now, we’re seeing a vibrant resurgence with more activities and a younger demographic.

“Our store is not just a convenience – it’s becoming a focal point for locals and visitors alike.”

