Teen reported missing from Aviemore

A teenager from Aviemore has been reported missing prompting a public police appeal.

Tyler McCallum, 14, was reported missing after being last seen at around 11.45am on Saturday, August 3, in his hometown of Aviemore.

Tyler is described as white, 5ft 8ins in height and of slim build with dark-coloured hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, black jumper and black trousers, with blue and black Nike trainers.

According to police Tyler uses buses and regularly travels to Edinburgh.

Police are now appealing to the public to help trace Tyler.

A police spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing to trace him as soon as possible and anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 4110 of 3 August.