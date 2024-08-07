Is this Belladrum’s youngest attendee? Pregnant mum left festival in labour – then returned with newborn the next day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Is this Belladrum’s youngest attendee? Pregnant mum left festival in labour – then returned with newborn the next day

Kate and Darren welcomed baby Callan at the hospital then returned to the Highland festival the next day.

By Ross Hempseed
New mum Kate with baby Callan at Belladrum. Image: Belladrum.
New mum Kate with baby Callan at Belladrum. Image: Belladrum.

Is this Belladrum’s youngest-ever attendee?

Baby Callan enjoyed the Inverness festival less than 24 hours after his birth in Raigmore.

His mum Kate was heavily pregnant when she and her partner Darren pitched up at Belladrum on Thursday, July 25.

Kate holding baby Callan in hospital. Image: Belladrum.

The couple had just put up their tent and were exploring the campsite with their two toddlers, aged two and four, when Kate started to have contractions.

They soon realised the baby on was the way and quickly dropped their kids off with their granny in Inverness before making it to Raigmore – where Kate gave birth to Callan just over an hour later.

The couple then returned to Belladrum to make the most of their festival experience on Friday morning.

The story was retold by new dad Darren, who shared it with Belladrum via their social media page.

Darren shared: “We quickly dropped the kids to Granny in Inverness, and thanks to the fantastic traffic management we arrived at Raigmore for 6:30pm.

“Kate was examined by the midwife and swiftly moved to the labour ward where she gave birth to baby Callan at 19:36.”

“Kate and baby were well and determined to make the most of the weekend, and Kate wanted to return to the festival.

“We were back on site, with the baby at 11:30 am Friday.

“We enjoyed the rest of our weekend, albeit Kate didn’t camp obviously.

“I managed to stay in the tent with the kids while Kate went home to Muir of Ord with the baby before returning again Saturday morning.”

Baby Callan at Belladrum music festival.
The couple returned to enjoy the music festival the next day. Image: Belladrum.

Darren said that those few days were a real “whirlwind”.

He added: “We were all a bit shell-shocked by Monday and it’s still hard to believe the whirlwind, but thanks to the amazing nature and spirit of the festival we were comfortable knowing we could come back to enjoy it, even with a baby less than 24 hours old.”

Belladrum congratulated the couple writing: “We think this might take the award for ‘youngest ever Belladrum attendee’.

“Welcome to the Bella family, little one and congratulations from all of us.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Lairg Lodge offers breathtaking views of Loch Shin. Image: Savills.
For sale: £2.4m Highland riverside estate that comes with 184 acres of land
Tarradale Schoolhouse, Muir of Ord. Image: Google Maps
Muir of Ord schoolhouse to become refugee housing despite anger from 'aghast' neighbours
3
Exam results
Royal Mail blunder means Orkney pupils receive exam results one day early
Learners are travelling from England to take driving tests in Oban and the Western Isles. Supplied by Facebook/ Bill Plant Graeme Cowan
London to the Western Isles: Learners travelling 690 miles for driving tests
Exterior of St Mary's Church in Inverness
Robber threatens couple before running off with handbag in Inverness
Three Inverness adventurers conquered An Teallach earlier this month. Image: Owen Hope
Incredible photographs show Inverness adventurers walk across tightrope over Highlands mountain
The A9 north of Findhorn Bridge will be restricted from next Monday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A9 drivers warned of delays as roadworks to start in two places
Double decker bus and a car among emergency services.
'It's getting ridiculous': Outrage after five A9 crashes in 10 days
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a gunpoint rapist and a paedophile football coach
Image: DC Thomson.
Teen missing from Aviemore found safe and well

Conversation