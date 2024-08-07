Is this Belladrum’s youngest attendee? Pregnant mum left festival in labour – then returned with newborn the next day

Is this Belladrum’s youngest-ever attendee?

Baby Callan enjoyed the Inverness festival less than 24 hours after his birth in Raigmore.

His mum Kate was heavily pregnant when she and her partner Darren pitched up at Belladrum on Thursday, July 25.

The couple had just put up their tent and were exploring the campsite with their two toddlers, aged two and four, when Kate started to have contractions.

They soon realised the baby on was the way and quickly dropped their kids off with their granny in Inverness before making it to Raigmore – where Kate gave birth to Callan just over an hour later.

The couple then returned to Belladrum to make the most of their festival experience on Friday morning.

The story was retold by new dad Darren, who shared it with Belladrum via their social media page.

Darren shared: “We quickly dropped the kids to Granny in Inverness, and thanks to the fantastic traffic management we arrived at Raigmore for 6:30pm.

“Kate was examined by the midwife and swiftly moved to the labour ward where she gave birth to baby Callan at 19:36.”

“Kate and baby were well and determined to make the most of the weekend, and Kate wanted to return to the festival.

“We were back on site, with the baby at 11:30 am Friday.

“We enjoyed the rest of our weekend, albeit Kate didn’t camp obviously.

“I managed to stay in the tent with the kids while Kate went home to Muir of Ord with the baby before returning again Saturday morning.”

Darren said that those few days were a real “whirlwind”.

He added: “We were all a bit shell-shocked by Monday and it’s still hard to believe the whirlwind, but thanks to the amazing nature and spirit of the festival we were comfortable knowing we could come back to enjoy it, even with a baby less than 24 hours old.”

Belladrum congratulated the couple writing: “We think this might take the award for ‘youngest ever Belladrum attendee’.

“Welcome to the Bella family, little one and congratulations from all of us.”