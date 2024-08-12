Fire crews rush to tackle blaze at Aviemore home

A fire has broken out at a home in Aviemore, with emergency services currently on the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call-out at 10am on Monday, August 12.

Three appliances are currently on the scene in the Grampian View area of Aviemore and are trying to tackle the blaze.

The Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

It is unknown the severity of the fire at this time. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

