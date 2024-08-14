Two people taken to hospital after car careers off the road near Aviemore

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the A95.
The crash happened between Aviemore and Grantown-on-Spey at 12.20pm this afternoon.
Police and paramedics attended the scene of the crash.
Three ambulance crews attended treating a number of injured patients at the scene.
Two patients were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness while a third was discharged at the scene after being treated by paramedics. Their conditions are unknown.
Car comes off the A95 near Aviemore during crash
Pictures taken at the scene show a car lying on an angle in an area of woodland next to the carriageway.
Paramedics were also pictured at the scene mere moments after the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving two cars on the A9 near Grantown-on-Spey, around 12.20pm on Wednesday, August 14.
“Two people were taken to hospital for treatment.
“One driver was charged in connection with this incident and was issued with fixed penalty notice.”
A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1149 hours today to attend a road traffic collision on the A95.
“We dispatched three ambulances to the scene and transported two patients to Raigmore Hospital.
“A further patient was treated and discharged at the scene.”
