Two people taken to hospital after car careers off the road near Aviemore

Police and paramedics were pictured at the scene moments after the crash.

By Michelle Henderson
Ambulance parked on the carriageway with woodland around as a police officer directs traffic.
Police and paramedics attended the scene of the crash. Image: Andrew Stephen.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the A95.

The crash happened between Aviemore and Grantown-on-Spey at 12.20pm this afternoon.

Police and paramedics attended the scene of the crash.

Three ambulance crews attended treating a number of injured patients at the scene.

Two patients were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness while a third was discharged at the scene after being treated by paramedics. Their conditions are unknown.

Car comes off the A95 near Aviemore during crash

Pictures taken at the scene show a car lying on an angle in an area of woodland next to the carriageway.

Paramedics were also pictured at the scene mere moments after the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving two cars on the A9 near Grantown-on-Spey, around 12.20pm on Wednesday, August 14.

“Two people were taken to hospital for treatment.

“One driver was charged in connection with this incident and was issued with fixed penalty notice.”

Vehicle lying on an angle in an area of trees.
Pictures taken at the scene of the crash show a car lying on an angle in an area of woodland off the carriageway. Image: Andrew Stephen.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1149 hours today to attend a road traffic collision on the A95.

“We dispatched three ambulances to the scene and transported two patients to Raigmore Hospital.

“A further patient was treated and discharged at the scene.”

