Two people taken to hospital after car careers off the road near Aviemore

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash on the A95.

The crash happened between Aviemore and Grantown-on-Spey at 12.20pm this afternoon.

Police and paramedics attended the scene of the crash.

Three ambulance crews attended treating a number of injured patients at the scene.

Two patients were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness while a third was discharged at the scene after being treated by paramedics. Their conditions are unknown.

Car comes off the A95 near Aviemore during crash

Pictures taken at the scene show a car lying on an angle in an area of woodland next to the carriageway.

Paramedics were also pictured at the scene mere moments after the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving two cars on the A9 near Grantown-on-Spey, around 12.20pm on Wednesday, August 14.

“Two people were taken to hospital for treatment.

“One driver was charged in connection with this incident and was issued with fixed penalty notice.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1149 hours today to attend a road traffic collision on the A95.

“We dispatched three ambulances to the scene and transported two patients to Raigmore Hospital.

“A further patient was treated and discharged at the scene.”