Orkney road closed after crash near St Margaret’s Hope

Motorists are being warned to expect significant delays.

By Michelle Henderson
Motorists are being warned to expect significant delays as a diversion route has been imposed. Image: DC Thomson.

An Orkney road is closed due to a crash near St Margaret’s Hope.

The incident happened on the island of South Ronaldsay on the A961, east of the village, this afternoon.

Emergency services have been called to the scene, east of the B9044 junction to South Cara.

The number of vehicles and the severity of any injuries is currently unknown.

Diversion route to remain in place into the evening

Motorists are being warned to expect significant delays as a diversion route has been imposed.

Police are warning the diversion is likely to remain in place until at least 9pm this evening.

A statement, posted by police on social reads: “RTC at A961 just east of the junction to the B9044 (turn off to South Cara). The main A961 road is closed.

“Diversion in place however there will be significant delays.

“Large HGV’s and large coaches are making it past however please only travel if absolutely needed.

“Diversion is likely to be in place until late possibly past 9pm.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

