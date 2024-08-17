Caley Thistle storm back to make point against Montrose

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson believes they did all they could to beat 10-man Montrose – as they battled back for a 1-1 League One draw.

Kane Hester fired Montrose in front in the first half, but the visitors were down to 10 men when Sean Dillon was sent off just before the break.

Ex-Ross County midfielder Adam MacKinnon scored his first goal to open his account for his new club as they moved up one place into eighth spot.

The fixture arrived at the end of a week of change behind the scenes at Inverness, with former chairman and The Orion Group chief Alan Savage returning as a consultant to oversee investment as well as injecting £200,000 immediately in to attack outstanding bills.

It led to chief executive officer Scot Gardiner leaving the club, which was a big call from many sections of the disgruntled fans, with Charlie Christie taking that role on as an interim agreement,

Supporters spoke of turning up in good numbers in response to this news and the attendance 1902 comfortably beat the 1439 who watched the home league-opening draw with Dumbarton.

ICT defeated Montrose in the play-off semi-final in May which ICT won 1-0 before being relegated after losing to Hamilton Accies.

Boss – Did everything but score again

Ferguson, who has been told he can’t add any more new players this month as the transfer window closes,

He said: “We had to be careful of their counter-attack. They had one of those in the second half, but otherwise we were totally dominant.

“We got the goal quite early in the second half, which I was pleased with. It was a lovely finish from Adam MacKinnon.

“We had 30 minutes or so to get the winner, but it wasn’t to be, even though we peppered their goal.

“We had lots of shots on goal and lots of possession. Their goalie made a few saves, but we couldn’t get that second goal.

“We were very positive and made a lot of substitutions. I thought Keith Bray was excellent in the second half and maybe the final ball wasn’t quite there at times.

“Jake Davidson had a chance at the back post and Adam Brooks had another good chance. Charlie Gilmour also had shots, but we couldn’t have done much more.

“It was clear to anyone watching the game that we tried as much as we could to get the second goal. We threw everything at Montrose – they were pinned in.

“We dominated the second half, albeit they were down to 10 men.”

And Ferguson hoes the fans stick with his young team as they seek to find their feet at this level.

He added: “They are all young lads who need support.

“We know it will be a very tough season for us. As long as the players give me everything, I will always support them.”

Keeper Digaba called in for debut

Inverness made two changes from the side which lost 1-0 at Annan Athletic last week, as ex-Bo’ness United keeper Musa Digaba made his debut in place of injured Dundee United loanee Jack Newman.

Keith Bray replaced Adam Brooks, while Clach loaned goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon, 24, as bench cover for Digaba.

Captain Billy Mckay started in what was his 300th appearance for ICT.

The Angus team arrived in the Highlands with no place in the line-up for ex-Ross County and Inverness winger Michael Gardyne, who was sent off in their 0-0 derby clash with Arbroath

The Gable Endies boss Stewart Petrie, who signed a two-year contract extension on Thursday, brought Matheus Machado in for Gardyne, while Kane Hester came in for Ben Maciver-Redwood.

Hester goal gives Montrose the lead

Inverness found themselves a goal down on 20 minutes and it was a tidy finish from an acute angle from Hester after he played a neat one-two with Blair Lyons. The defensive line seemed slow, but it was a lethal finish from the ex-Elgin City forward.

ICT were gradually working their way into the game and it took a superb fingertip save from Cameron Gill to prevent Mckay shot hitting the net after the striker spun on the spot before the hit.

Just before half-time, ex-Dundee United defender Dillon was sent off for a reckless challenge on Mckay which earned him his second yellow card.

MacKinnon strikes to open account

Gill pulled off another decent stop early in the second half when he pushed away a long-range shot from Luis Longstaff.

On 63 minutes, after a couple of close calls, Inverness were level when MacKinnon lashed home a low leveller from distance after Charlie Gilmour picked him out.

And he was not far away with another effort soon after as ICT went for the jugular.

Despite being on top, the Caley Jags could not find a winner and had to settle for a point as the hunt for their first win continues.

Inverness head to Fife on Saturday to tackle leaders Kelty Hearts, while Montrose are back at Links Park to face Queen of the South in the 5.30pm kick off, live on BBC Alba.

Player ratings

CALEY THISTLE| (4-4-1-1): Digaba 6, Flynn Duffy 5 (Strachan 46), Savage 7, Devine 6, Wallace Duffy 6 (Calum MacLeod 54), Longstaff 7 (Brooks 77), Gilmour 6, Davidson 6 (Thompson 85), Bray 6, MacKinnon 7, Billy Mckay 7 (Ferguson 85).

Subs not used: MacKinnon (GK), Calum MacKay, Walker, Keogh.

MONTROSE (3-5-2): Gill 7, Steeves 6, Dillon 5, Quinn 6, Hannah 6 (Shrive 58), Masson 6 (McKenzie 58), Machado 6 (Smith 77), Williamson 6, Brown 6, Lyons 7 (Trialist 70), Hester 7 (Maciver-Redwood 70).

Subs not used: Matthews (GK).

Referee: Alastair Grieve.

Attendance: 1902.

Man of the match: Adam MacKinnon.