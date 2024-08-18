Rain warning issued for West Highlands

The weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of the Highlands in the coming days.

The Met Office has put out a yellow warning for heavy downpours and strong winds lasting more than 24 hours.

The warning will come into effect from 9am on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday evening.

The conditions will impact large parts of the Highlands, particularly along the west coast.

Who will be affected by the yellow weather warning?

The warning will affect communities in Argyll, Lochaber, Wester Ross, Skye and Sutherland.

The warning will affect communities as far north as Kinlochbervie and stretch as far south as Oban.

Kingussie and Aviemore, located along the A9 will also see heavy rain.

Forecasters are warning of the potential for power cuts to homes and businesses and localised flooding.

Commuters could also face disruption to services in areas of flooding, with spray in coastal areas leading to difficult driving conditions.