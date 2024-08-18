Five rescues in one day for Lochaber Mountain Rescue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Five rescues in one day for Lochaber Mountain Rescue

comes in an already record-breaking year for the volunteers.

By Mike Merritt
Lochaber Mountain Rescue.
Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team volunteers are kept busy. Image: Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team was called out to five rescues in one day this weekend, in what has already been a record-breaking year.

Already Scotland’s busiest mountain rescue team, on Saturday 15 volunteers worked over 12 hours to rescue people on Ben Nevis – and in the nearby area – in poor weather conditions.

The voluntary organisation has already passed 100 rescues in a year in record time.

Ben Nevis.
Ben Nevis is the UK’s highest mountain. Image: Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

The first callout of the day came just before 12pm, with reports of an unconscious man in his 60s around corner five on the 4,413 foot high Ben Nevis, which is the UK’s highest mountain.

The coastguard search and rescue helicopter R199 from Prestwick deployed team members high onto the hill, along with a winch paramedic, team leader Iain Murray said.

At the same time, another call came for a medical emergency lower down the hill, which involved a child and two team members assisted them off with the help of the R199.

Called out at lunch

While the volunteers were back at base for lunch, the day’s third call came in for a man with a broken leg about 1,500ft up on the slopes of Carn Beag Dearg, which is located next to Ben Nevis.

Two Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team members headed out by ATV in advance and provided the man – who was in a group – with pain relief in time for the stretcher to arrive.

Whilst here, they prepared for an uplift lower down the hill by the coastguard helicopter R151 from Inverness.

Rescue 151 helicopter.
The Inverness-based Rescue 151 search and rescue helicopter was sent to Ben Nevis yesterday. Image: Duncan Buchanan.

During this, the fourth incident of the day happened, which resulted in team members helping a casualty on the Ben path with a leg injury.

The fifth and final incident of a hectic Saturday came at the same time as the R151 arrived on scene, with a cragfast walker on the Devil’s Ridge in the Mamores needing assistance.

R151 was able to drop several team members close by to assist the walker before returning to Inverness and delivering the third casualty to Raigmore Hospital in the Highland capital.

‘Great job’ by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team

All of the team were back at base by 11.30pm.

Mr Murray added: “It was a very busy day.

“Ben Nevis is certainly very busy at the moment and the conditions were very wet, cold and windy, and people need to be aware of the conditions and prepare for them.

“All the casualties on Saturday were equipped appropriately but the conditions can catch anybody out at any time.

“As ever, wishing all casualties a speedy recovery and a big thanks to everyone involved, team members, members of the public and both crews of R199 and R151. They did a fantastic job.”

More from Highlands & Islands

RNLI Kyle of Lochalsh Atlantis 85 inshore lifeboat.
Lifeboat called to rescue 'waving people' off Skye coast - which turned out to…
Map showing yellow weather warning for rain along the west coast of Scotland.
Rain warning issued for West Highlands
Facade of Raismore Hospital.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after A9 crash near Invergordon
general view of blue skies and small beach on the right of the windy road surrounded by fields.
Two people taken to hospital after two-car crash in Orkney
The single car crash happened near Georgemas Junction. Image: Google Street View.
Man taken to hospital after one-car crash on A9 south of Thurso
Nairn County Mikeysline shirt.
Highland League club partners with suicide prevention charity for special shirt
Skye
Delayed expert reports on Skye shotgun murder accused still outstanding just months before trial
Portree Community Hospital surrounded by houses along the waterfront.
Skye campaigners sceptical as 24/7 urgent care scheme launched after teacher almost died
A general view of Inverness High Street with shoppers exploring whats on offer.
'An Inverness TGIs would be banging': Locals have their say on what should replace…
2
Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Shetland man traced after police search concludes

Conversation