Home News Highlands & Islands

Shocking moment as rocket explodes at Shetland spaceport

Images show the engine turning into a huge fireball during the trial.

By Alberto Lejarraga
A rocket engine exploded during a launch trial at the UK's new spaceport in Shetland. Image: BBC
A rocket engine has exploded during a launch test at Shetland’s new spaceport.

Shocking images show the engine turning into a huge fireball during the trial carried out by German company Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) at the Unst site.

The scheduled nine-engine test was part of a number of trials that aim to eventually launch Britain’s first vertical rocket into orbit.

RFA confirmed no one was injured in the major explosion adding that the launch pad had been “saved and is secured”.

It comes after the first rocket test on the small island, which took place last May, was declared a success.

Rocket engine explodes in Shetland spaceport

Images show flames and smoke plumes initially shooting horizontally from the bottom of the rocket.

A few seconds later, the whole structure is engulfed by fire.

Flames and smoke plumes started shooting horizontally from the bottom of the rocket only a few seconds after the start of the trial. Image: BBC

RFA said an “anomaly” had led to “the loss of the stage”.

A statement shared by SaxaVord Spaceport said all safety protocols were followed and that the site was evacuated prior to the test.

The whole structure was then covered in flames. Image: BBC

A spokesman said: “This was a test, and test campaigns are designed to identify issues prior to the next stage.

“We will work with RFA to understand and learn from the causes and support them as they move forward to the next phase of their preparations.”

Shetland spaceport to see first-ever vertical launch

SaxaVord Spaceport was given the go-ahead from the Civil Aviation Authority to begin orbital launches in December 2023.

It became the first fully licensed spaceport in Western Europe able to launch vertically into orbit.

It will allow up to 30 satellites and other payloads to be launched into space

Conversation