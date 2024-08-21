‘There’s a lovely buzz’: The island primary one class with 18 boys and no girls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘There’s a lovely buzz’: The island primary one class with 18 boys and no girls

One of the teachers said the situation is 'very unusual'.

By Chris Cromar
The new P1 class. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council.
The new P1 class. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council.

“What are little boys made of?” asks the nursery rhyme, and now staff at an Orkney school will find out due to a new cohort of P1s.

Stromness Primary School, which has around 140 pupils, has welcomed 18 new primary ones to the school and it is an all-boys affair, with the class having no girls at all.

The unusual occurrence is a first for class teachers, Susan Begley and Joanna Tulloch, who say the news is creating a lovely buzz at the start of the new school year.

The job-share teachers said: “It’s certainly not something you expect and is absolutely a first for both of us – a class of only boys especially in a school of our size.

Stromness Primary School.
Stromness Primary School has around 140 pupils. Image: Google Maps.

“In terms of teaching, it won’t make a difference to us, as we will be following the interests of the bairns so we won’t be changing anything but, as with any new class, it will be exciting to see what their interests are.

“As always, the new school year brings lots of nerves but lots of excitement too. The boys themselves are also excited about it being all-boys and are finding it quite funny.

“We had a few laughs on our “moving up day” where we went to say “boys and girls” and they would say “just boys” when we forgot. It’s certainly creating a lovely buzz for us and the school community at the start of the new school year.”

‘Very unusual’

It was the Orkney school’s nursery manager, Caroline Easton, that realised it would be an all-boy P1 class.

She said: “We look after two to five years in the nursery, so we have had some girls, but none are moving up to the P1 class this term, meaning it’s a class of 18 boys.

“It’s very unusual for this to happen but I have no doubt it will make little difference to them in terms of teaching and learning, other than a bit of excitement being the boy-only class.”

