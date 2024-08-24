Man arrested and one taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ near Fort William

A 29-year-old has been arrested following a “disturbance” near Fort William this morning.

Police and emergency services were called to a property on St Johns Road, in Caol, around 11:05am on Saturday, August 24.

One man was taken to hospital following the incident.

A 29-year-old was arrested while the police investigation remains open.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.05am on Saturday, 24 August 2024, officers were called to a disturbance within a property on St Johns Road, Lochyside.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 29-year-old man was subsequently arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”