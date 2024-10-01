Person dies in Shetland house fire

A person has died following a house fire near the remote village of Walls in Shetland.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire at a house at around 11pm on Monday, September 30.

Six appliances were deployed to the property located near Walls around 25 miles from the main town of Lerwick.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.09pm on Monday, 30 September to reports of a dwelling fire in the Walls area of Shetland.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances to the scene, where firefighters were met by a fire within a two-storey dwelling.

“Firefighters have extinguished the fire and remain on scene working to make the area safe.”

According to reports from the BBC, a person has died as a result of the fire.

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing, but that there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.