Delay warning for A9 drivers as weeks of roadworks to begin

Motorists on the A9 will face weeks of delays as the second phase of resurfacing works begin.

Roadworks on the A9 Inverness to Perth road will begin next week to address road defects between Slochd and Findhorn Bridge.

24-hour road closures will be in place along the northbound carriageway, leading to potential delays and congestion.

The project marks the second phase of work on the route.

Improvements were previously made in June and August.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North West Representative confirmed works have been brought forward ahead of the next phase of dualling works on the A9.

He said: “This crucial surfacing project on the A9 will continue work to fix existing defects and significantly enhance the driving experience for all road users.

“We have accelerated these works due to the impending dualling between Tomatin and Moy.”

What can motorists expect in the weeks ahead?

Overnight roadworks on the northbound carriageway will commence on Wednesday, September 11 from 7pm.

Road maintainers will resurface the northbound route – around 16-miles south of Inverness – before laying fresh road markings.

The works will be completed over 16 nights between the hours of 7pm and 6am.

Completion is expected by 6am on Wednesday, October 2.

A convoy system will be in place between 7pm and 6am to control traffic through the site.

Southbound motorists will also experience some disruption due to a period of lane closures.

Lane two of the southbound carriageway will close as works are conducted on lane two of the northbound route.

Access through the works site for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

Motorists are being urged to plan ahead to compensate for potential delays.

Mr Stewart added: “To minimise delays, we recommend that motorists plan their journeys in advance by consulting the Traffic Scotland website for real-time travel updates.”