Investigation launched after Cairngorm go-kart crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Investigation launched after Cairngorm go-kart crash

A man was airlifted to ARI after the incident.

By Graham Fleming
The Day Lodge on Cairngorm beside the main car park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Day Lodge on Cairngorm beside the main car park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An investigation has been launched after a kart crash at the Cairngorm Mountain Resort.

The crash resulted in a person being airlifted from the mountain by the Scottish Ambulance Service and flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The incident is believed to have taken place on the recently opened kart racing track on the resort.

The trail. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Scotland

The track promises “adrenaline-fuelled” races 900 miles above sea-level, before a “daring downward descent.”

The condition of the person is currently unknown, but an internal investigation from Cairngorm Mountain Scotland – who operate the kart track- is currently under way.

Susan Smith, chief executive of the hill operators, confirmed the news.

She said: “An incident occurred on our mountain kart activities last Saturday.

“Our on-site medical team attended the incident and safely transported the casualty to the Base Station for handover and further assessment to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Our internal procedures are underway to assess the nature of the incident.

“We have no further details.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson also said: “We received a call on Saturday August 31 to attend an incident at the Cairngorm Ski Area, Aviemore.

“We dispatched one ambulance, a Prehospital Immediate Care and Trauma (PICT) team, and one air ambulance to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary via air ambulance.”

What is Cairngorm Mountain karting?

The Cairngorm karting track was implemented in June 2024.

Described as “the first of its kind in Scotland,” it allows adrenaline seekers to race downhill up to 1.9km with their friends.

The descriptions reads: “The sessions will include an exciting ride to the top of the trail in the back of an off-road ‘Unimog’ vehicle, offering views at over 900 metres above sea level before the thrill of the downhill challenge begins.

The resort is popular in the winter for skiing. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The mountain karting trail twists and turns through 1.9km, heading downhill to finish back at the base station.”

Sessions are priced at £25 per person and last for an hour – and are available to those aged 14 and over.

They add that riders are given equipment and training, with the whole session guided by experts.

The resort also offers tubing slides, mountain biking trails, a mountain garden and guided walks.

More from Highlands & Islands

On the Graham's production line in Nairn.
Dairy giant Graham's invests £2 million in Nairn amid protein rush
Lynn and Darren Redfern of Dornoch Caravan and Camping Park.
'Scrap it immediately': Only '38 passes sold' under Highland Council's campervan scheme
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Scott Burns broke into neighbours homes on Murray Terrace Picture shows; Murray Terrace Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Jail for Inverness man who tried to climb in woman's window as she slept
TikToker Beccaeatseverything reviewed the Nairn-based bakery in a video. Image: Makes by Megs.
Nairn bakers delighted after 'honest' TikTok review of cakes goes viral
Bear Scotland worker in florescent jacket and orange trousers walking along white line at the side of the road.
Delay warning for A9 drivers as weeks of roadworks to begin
To go with story by Jenni Gee. MacDonald-Haig convicted of drink driving on the same road where a fatal accident that saw him previously jailed happened. Picture shows; Alexander MacDonald-Haig - Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Highland man who caused fatal drink-driving crash caught over the limit for third time
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a murder accused and a Caithness rapist
Storas Uibhist office.
'Significant damage' caused after unknown person fills van with rocks and rubble in Western…
in the show ring are gimmer judge Jan Hamilton, Mason Macleod of Gow Transport, and champion pen winners Heather & Willie Stewart.
Sheep show joy for Dingwall Mart stalwarts Willie and Heather Stewart
Luka Budesa and Gisela Gomez Suarez at their wedding ceremony in 2019. Supplied by Digby Brown
Widow faces 'agonising' wait for justice three years after husband's tragic death

Conversation