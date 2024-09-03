Investigation launched after Cairngorm go-kart crash

An investigation has been launched after a kart crash at the Cairngorm Mountain Resort.

The crash resulted in a person being airlifted from the mountain by the Scottish Ambulance Service and flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The incident is believed to have taken place on the recently opened kart racing track on the resort.

The track promises “adrenaline-fuelled” races 900 miles above sea-level, before a “daring downward descent.”

The condition of the person is currently unknown, but an internal investigation from Cairngorm Mountain Scotland – who operate the kart track- is currently under way.

Susan Smith, chief executive of the hill operators, confirmed the news.

She said: “An incident occurred on our mountain kart activities last Saturday.

“Our on-site medical team attended the incident and safely transported the casualty to the Base Station for handover and further assessment to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Our internal procedures are underway to assess the nature of the incident.

“We have no further details.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson also said: “We received a call on Saturday August 31 to attend an incident at the Cairngorm Ski Area, Aviemore.

“We dispatched one ambulance, a Prehospital Immediate Care and Trauma (PICT) team, and one air ambulance to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary via air ambulance.”

What is Cairngorm Mountain karting?

The Cairngorm karting track was implemented in June 2024.

Described as “the first of its kind in Scotland,” it allows adrenaline seekers to race downhill up to 1.9km with their friends.

The descriptions reads: “The sessions will include an exciting ride to the top of the trail in the back of an off-road ‘Unimog’ vehicle, offering views at over 900 metres above sea level before the thrill of the downhill challenge begins.

“The mountain karting trail twists and turns through 1.9km, heading downhill to finish back at the base station.”

Sessions are priced at £25 per person and last for an hour – and are available to those aged 14 and over.

They add that riders are given equipment and training, with the whole session guided by experts.

The resort also offers tubing slides, mountain biking trails, a mountain garden and guided walks.