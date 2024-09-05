‘It should be a basic human right’: Housing crisis declared in Aberdeen

A “housing emergency” has been declared in Aberdeen, with the city following a number of other areas in Scotland to announce such a measure.

Aberdeen City Council’s communities, housing and public protection committee made the declaration today, with a motion by Labour councillor Gordon Graham calling for an action plan to tackle homelessness and increasing housing supply being passed.

The decision by Granite City decision-makers comes after a national housing emergency was announced by the Scottish Government in May, which they said is due to a shortage of affordable, quality housing.

As part of the plan, the local authority will write to both the Scottish and UK governments for support.

They will also request that the former reviews its decision to cut its Affordable Housing Supply Programme allocation to the city, which is in line to be slashed by 24% in 2024/25.

Shelter boss backs council’s declaration

According to housing and homelessness charity Shelter – whose assistant director Gordon MacRae spoke in front of councillors today – the number of children being placed in temporary accommodation in Aberdeen has risen by more than double,

Speaking to the committee, Mr MacRae said: “How do we go from a situation now where hundreds, if not thousands, of people in the city are denied the dignity of a safe, secure affordable home and how do we get to a place in the future where that basic human right isn’t just a privilege of some?”

Despite declaring a housing emergency, Aberdeen City Council are building a number of council homes across the city, including 536 in Bridge of Don, as well as at other locations.

The city has recently been rocked by some local authority housing having RAAC, with councillors last month agreeing to demolish more than 500 houses in the Balnagask area of Torry.

Another issue the council is dealing with is the increasing number of asylum seekers and refugees coming to the city, with Aberdeen taking in twice as many people as the average council area in Scotland.