‘It should be a basic human right’: Housing crisis declared in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It should be a basic human right’: Housing crisis declared in Aberdeen

According to charity Shelter, the number of children being placed in temporary accommodation in Aberdeen has more than doubled in the past year.

Seamount and Porthill courts.
Aberdeen City Council has declared a housing emergency. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

A “housing emergency” has been declared in Aberdeen, with the city following a number of other areas in Scotland to announce such a measure.

Aberdeen City Council’s communities, housing and public protection committee made the declaration today, with a motion by Labour councillor Gordon Graham calling for an action plan to tackle homelessness and increasing housing supply being passed.

The decision by Granite City decision-makers comes after a national housing emergency was announced by the Scottish Government in May, which they said is due to a shortage of affordable, quality housing.

Cloverhill development.
New council homes are being built in Bridge of Don.

As part of the plan, the local authority will write to both the Scottish and UK governments for support.

They will also request that the former reviews its decision to cut its Affordable Housing Supply Programme allocation to the city, which is in line to be slashed by 24% in 2024/25.

Shelter boss backs council’s declaration

According to housing and homelessness charity Shelter – whose assistant director Gordon MacRae spoke in front of councillors today – the number of children being placed in temporary accommodation in Aberdeen has risen by more than double,

Speaking to the committee, Mr MacRae said: “How do we go from a situation now where hundreds, if not thousands, of people in the city are denied the dignity of a safe, secure affordable home and how do we get to a place in the future where that basic human right isn’t just a privilege of some?”

Balnagask, Torry.
More than 500 homes in Torry will be demolished as a result of RAAC. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Despite declaring a housing emergency, Aberdeen City Council are building a number of council homes across the city, including 536 in Bridge of Don, as well as at other locations.

The city has recently been rocked by some local authority housing having RAAC, with councillors last month agreeing to demolish more than 500 houses in the Balnagask area of Torry.

Another issue the council is dealing with is the increasing number of asylum seekers and refugees coming to the city, with Aberdeen taking in twice as many people as the average council area in Scotland.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Over 500 residents were out of power on Tuesday. Image: DC Thomson
500 Hilton homes left without power after 'explosion' reported from substation
Juniper owner Jamie Stewart outside the gift shop on Belmont Street, Aberdeen.
'Getting people in is absolutely essential': Juniper boss on keeping Aberdeen's oldest gift shop…
The lorry caught fire earlier today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Emergency services rush to A947 after lorry catches fire
Andrew McGee admitted headbutting a police officer. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
'Persistent' offender who asked police to take him into custody finally gets his wish
Amanda Greig says its a "huge win" that the Oakley Centre has been given council approval. Image: DC Thomson.
Stonehaven Oakley Centre given go ahead by council - now it's up to the…
Two were taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Google Maps
Two rushed to hospital after A90 crash near Milltimber
Steven Lewis of Burnside Brewery alongside an image of the new facility near Laurencekirk
Cheers to that! Burnside brewers to expand with new base next to Laurencekirk wedding…
Kenneth Johnson has been banned from driving once again. Image: Facebook.
'Absent-minded' drink-driver banned after he 'forgot' he was already disqualified
Recently elected MP Seamus Logan is to step down as a councillor. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Three SNP Aberdeenshire councillors to stand down
3
Lady Saltoun.
Lady Saltoun: Tributes paid after Aberdeenshire peer and clan chief dies

Conversation