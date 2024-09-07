Police cordon around Crown Bar in Wick after ‘break-in’ overnight

Police have cordoned off the Crown Bar in Wick, following what is believed to be a “break-in”.

Officers were seen at the Crown Bar this morning and it is understood they have been there overnight.

The well-known pub on Market Square on Wick’s High Street is currently being marketed for sale and continues to trade.

Officers were still at the scene on Saturday morning.

It is understood police were called by a friend of the owner.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a theft housebreaking to premises in High Street, Wick on Saturday, 7 September 2024.

“Inquiries are ongoing”.

Crown Bar is up for sale

The Crown Bar is on sale for £210,000.

It is described as “an ideal opportunity for a motivated individual to take over the reins of this long-established bar and grow the existing thriving business”

The Crown Bar is a traditional pub which dates back to the early 1880s.

The popular bar is located in the heart of the town of Wick in the Market Square.

