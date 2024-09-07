Police cordon around Crown Bar in Wick after ‘break-in’ overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police cordon around Crown Bar in Wick after ‘break-in’ overnight

Police were at The Crown Bar in Wick on Saturday morning.

By Louise Glen
Crown Bar on Wick High Street.
The Crown Bar in Wick (stock image). Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.

Police have cordoned off the Crown Bar in Wick, following what is believed to be a “break-in”.

Officers were seen at the Crown Bar this morning and it is understood they have been there overnight.

The well-known pub on Market Square on Wick’s High Street is currently being marketed for sale and continues to trade.

Officers were still at the scene on Saturday morning.

It is understood police were called by a friend of the owner.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a theft housebreaking to premises in High Street, Wick on Saturday, 7 September 2024.

“Inquiries are ongoing”.

Crown Bar is up for sale

The Crown Bar is on sale for £210,000.

It is described as “an ideal opportunity for a motivated individual to take over the reins of this long-established bar and grow the existing thriving business”

The Crown Bar is a traditional pub which dates back to the early 1880s.

The popular bar is located in the heart of the town of Wick in the Market Square.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Highlands & Islands

Karen Gillan with a baby bump.
Pregnant Karen Gillan reveals baby bump at Toronto Film Festival
Chris Fleming, Jayne Harris and Barri Ghai travel the length and breadth of the UK hunting down ghosts and paranormal activity.
Ghost hunting in Oban and Hebrides? Four spooky spots as hunt begins TV series
Former Elmgrove care home.
Former site of condemned Inverness care home could be brought back as nursery
Local hero, Peter MacAskill of the Giant MacAskill Museum in Skye. Picture supplied by Alba Game Fishing Scotland.
Local Hero: Meet the "king of Dunvegan", Skye museum guide Peter MacAskill
Sarah Allan was awarded with the cheque yesterday.
'It's completely life-changing': Thurso lecturer and mum-of-three wins £250,000
Police say inquiries are 'ongoing' into the incident.
Concerned Highland parents keep children at home after stranger enters school grounds
'Boy racers' Callum Fraser and Colin Maclennan appeared at Inverness Justice Centre.
Child rapist's sexual offending stretched back to late 1970s
Feature on drugs in Ullapool, Scotland. Locator of Ullapool Harbour. Picture by Kenny Elrick 24/09/2022
Wester Ross fisherman tied up after frightening outburst miles from shore
Image of Ian Myles wearing a blue rucksack next to a black and white image of an officer in police uniform wearing the Police Scotland logo
Body found in search for missing hillwalker Ian Myles
Inverness Justice Centre
Man convicted after failing to declare uncapped needle during police search

Conversation