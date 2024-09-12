Man charged and two people hospitalised after A82 crash near Dochgarroch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged and two people hospitalised after A82 crash near Dochgarroch

The road was closed for around three hours following the crash.

By Michelle Henderson
Traffic on A82
Traffic building on the A82 after the crash on Wednesday afternoon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A 36-year-old man has been charged following a two-vehicle crash on the A82 near Dochgarroch.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were scrambled to the Inverness to Fort William road just after 1pm on Wednesday.

Two people were treated at the scene before being taken to Raigmore Hospital.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old male driver was arrested and charged by police in connection with road traffic offences.

He was due to appear in court today.

A82 crash at Dochgarroch closes busy tourist route

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Wednesday, September 11, we were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A82 near Dochgarroch.

“Emergency services attended and two people were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The 36-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. He is due to appear in court on Thursday, September 12.

“The road fully reopened around 5pm.”

The collision happened just six miles south west of Inverness, closing the busy route for several hours.

The road was fully reopened at 5pm; more than three and a half hours after the crash took place.

