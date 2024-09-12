Man charged and two people hospitalised after A82 crash near Dochgarroch

A 36-year-old man has been charged following a two-vehicle crash on the A82 near Dochgarroch.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were scrambled to the Inverness to Fort William road just after 1pm on Wednesday.

Two people were treated at the scene before being taken to Raigmore Hospital.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old male driver was arrested and charged by police in connection with road traffic offences.

He was due to appear in court today.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Wednesday, September 11, we were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A82 near Dochgarroch.

“Emergency services attended and two people were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The 36-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. He is due to appear in court on Thursday, September 12.

“The road fully reopened around 5pm.”

The collision happened just six miles south west of Inverness, closing the busy route for several hours.

The road was fully reopened at 5pm; more than three and a half hours after the crash took place.