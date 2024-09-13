In pictures: Northern Lights brighten up north Scotland’s sky with more to come tonight

The Northern Lights lit up the night sky across the north and north-east in a spectacular show last night.

The Aurora Borealis was in full view with superb images taken by readers of The Press and Journal and Evening Express.

From Connel in Argyll to Lossiemouth, Inverurie and at Aberdeen Beach the bursts of green, teal and purple colours lit up the cold, dark night sky.

Many were able to take photos of the phenomenon on their mobile devices.

Another chance to see Northern Lights

Those who missed out last night may be able to catch them again this evening, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters have advised The Press and Journal that there is a “good chance” the lights will once again be visible tonight from the wee hours of Saturday.

The Northern Lights will only be available to view in places with clear skies – although it will “not be as strong as yesterday night’s show.”

Website Aurora Forecast also predicts: “Weather permitting, displays could be visible directly overhead in some northern communities and visible toward the northern horizon from slightly lower northern latitudes.”

