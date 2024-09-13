In pictures: Northern Lights brighten up north Scotland’s sky with more to come tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: Northern Lights brighten up north Scotland’s sky with more to come tonight

Solar activity in the early evening created outstanding views of the Northern Lights.

Northern lights above Marykirk
Did you see the Aurora last night? Anne Williamson captured this picture in Marykirk.
By Louise Glen & Graham Fleming

The Northern Lights lit up the night sky across the north and north-east in a spectacular show last night.

The Aurora Borealis was in full view with superb images taken by readers of The Press and Journal and Evening Express.

From Connel in Argyll to Lossiemouth, Inverurie and at Aberdeen Beach the bursts of green, teal and purple colours lit up the cold, dark night sky.

Many were able to take photos of the phenomenon on their mobile devices.

Inverbervie sky
Our photographer Darrell Benns took this snap near Inverbervie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Another chance to see Northern Lights

Those who missed out last night may be able to catch them again this evening, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters have advised The Press and Journal that there is a “good chance” the lights will once again be visible tonight from the wee hours of Saturday.

The Northern Lights will only be available to view in places with clear skies – although it will “not be as strong as yesterday night’s show.”

Website Aurora Forecast also predicts: “Weather permitting, displays could be visible directly overhead in some northern communities and visible toward the northern horizon from slightly lower northern latitudes.”

If you have a photo you’d like to share send it to us by email to livenews@pressandjournal.co.uk, or send it to us on our Facebook pages. 

The best pictures of the Lights captured by residents across the north and north-east:

Lighthouse at Torry Battery
The Aurora captured near the Torry Battery. Image: Mel Ann.
Pink sky captured in Northfield
Northfield. Image: Hannah Buchan.
Field and sky in Lossiemouth
Taken near Lossiemouth. Image: George Grubb.
Drumlithie sky
A great picture taken near Drumlithie. Image: Christina Park.
Sky seen above trees and houses near Echt
This one was captured near Echt. Image: Jon MacLachlan.
Sky above Balmedie Beach
Balmedie Beach was lit up. Image: Jade Duncan.
Northern Lights Archiestown
Archiestown. Image: Sarah Holmes.
Green and red sky at Ythan Wells
The full range of colours were on show at Ythanwells. Image: Jessica Higgins.
Lyne of Skene sky
Lyne of Skene. Image: Jo Cruickshank.
Northern Lights at Evie
A beautiful sky in Evie. Image: Colin Black.
Pink and green sky above Covesea Beach
Covesea Beach near Elgin. Image: Lynsey Stanford.
Sky in Resolis
This scene was taken near Resolis. Image: Joan Urquhart.
Green sky in Mintlaw
A green Mintlaw. Image: Adam Buchan.
Northern lights from Inchmarlo
Inchmarlo, near Banchory. Image: Jennifer Seivwright.
Oldmeldrum sky
The scene at Oldmeldrum. Image: Lynne Cattnach.
Northern Lights in Inverurie
A great snap of the lights at Inverurie. Image: Christina Mackay.

