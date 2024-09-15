A82 near Glencoe beauty spot reopens following crash

The A82 Fort William to Glasgow road has reopened to motorists following a crash at a beauty spot east of Glencoe.

The incident happened on the major Highland road at Loch Tulla Viewpoint shortly after 10am on Sunday, September 15.

The road was closed for a short time as emergency crews responded and the crash has since been cleared and the road reopened.

Police Scotland confirmed there were no injuries sustained and no criminality involved.

