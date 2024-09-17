Family ‘in shock’ after fire destroys popular Stornoway restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Family ‘in shock’ after fire destroys popular Stornoway restaurant

Fire crews battled the blaze at Thai Cafe for more than eight hours.

Panida MacDonald and Thai Cafe fire
Panida MacDonald has been left picking up the pieces after a fire at her beloved Thai Cafe in Stornoway.
By Alberto Lejarraga

A Stornoway family is “in shock” after their restaurant was destroyed by a fire.

Thai Cafe, a popular restaurant on Church Street, was engulfed by flames on Sunday.

Several fire crews were sent to the scene and battled the blaze for more than eight hours between 4pm and 1am.

The family of 62-year-old owner Panida MacDonald – who opened Thai Cafe 27 years ago – said she has been left “devastated” by the incident.

Thai Cafe in Stornoway was destroyed by a fire on Sunday afternoon.

Another local restaurant, Bank Street Pizzeria, has set up a fundraiser to help Panida.

The GoFundMe to support the much-loved member of the community has received more than 200 donations in the first 24 hours, raising nearly £5,000.

Fire destroys Thai Cafe in Stornoway

Monika Maitles, Panida’s daughter, told The P&J the family were all in Glasgow when they received photos and videos of the blaze.

Panida MacDonald and her daughter Monika are thankful for the support of the community. Image: Supplied by Monika Maitles

Monika said: “My mum has run the business for 27 years and she was in Glasgow with us when she got the news.

“She travelled back yesterday and was more shocked than anything. She had seen photos and videos of it on Facebook but it’s much worse when you see it in person.”

Monika explained she and her sister Amanda grew up in the restaurant and described the situation as “very emotional” for the family.

Panida, a much loved person in Stornoway, and her granddaughter Maya. Image: Supplied by Monika Maitles

She said the next few weeks will be “critical” as they speak to insurance companies to understand how bad the damage is and what can be repaired.

Monika continued: “My mother is not ready to retire, that’s for sure. But we can’t make any decisions until we know all the facts.

“She loves it, she loves what she does, she loves the restaurant, and she loves serving the community.”

Stornoway community comes together to help Thai Cafe

Local restaurant Bank Street Pizzeria has set up an online fundraiser to help “everyone at the beloved Thai Cafe”.

The GoFundMe page reads: “Please give what you can to help rebuild such a loved part of the community.

“Panida and her family have been running this business for 27 years and I cannot think of a better use for this site than to show them our appreciation and support during what I can only imagine to be the most difficult of times.”

In the first 24 hours, it has received more than 200 donations, raising £4,700.

Nearly £5,000 has been raised in 24 hours to help Thai Cafe after the major fire.

Monika said they are “really emotional” to see the level of support from the community.

She added: “It’s a testament to my mother and the quite incredible character that she is.

“The response has been incredible – the countless messages, all the people that have reached out to her to hope everything goes well. It’s amazing.”

Monika thanked the Stornoway community after the huge support.

She concluded: “It would be different if we had one person who gave £4,000 but it’s the fact that over 200 residents in a small community have made donations in less than 24 hours.

“It gets to show that when bad things happen, the community comes together.”

 

More from Highlands & Islands

Picture of Paul Conway, dressed in a green tartan suite with red knitted poppy.
'Dead or alive - I need him found': Missing Paul Conway's son makes heartfelt…
Achnasheen's Village Hall is set to close. Image: Google Maps
NC500 to lose popular rest stop as village hall and public toilets to close
The three-bedroom home is in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park. Image: Galbraith
Highland former boathouse with hot tub hits the market for £450k
Yevheniia Khmara and Mariia Shcherbar -at the Beach Cafe in Dunbeg.
'We are very happy to be here': Ukrainian refugees take over Beach Cafe in…
Breaking news image
Sudden death of 16-year-old in Shetland triggers police investigation
Graphic showing Alistair Wilson surrounded by collage of police officers searching for clues.
Scotland's legal chief orders 'complete reinvestigation' of Nairn banker's murder
Jason and Vic Ballantyne of Clynelish Farm, near Brora.
New wellbeing workshops for farmers and crofters start in Grantown
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A paedophile football coach and cruel conman
Loch Tulla Viewpoint. Image: Google Maps.
A82 near Glencoe beauty spot reopens following crash
Martin Munro
Have you seen Martin Munro? Concerns grow for Dingwall man missing for one month

Conversation