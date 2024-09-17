Rescued veteran ‘in good health and good spirits’ after spending nearly a week lost in the Highlands

Rescued veteran Paul Conway is “in good health and good spirits” despite spending almost a week missing in the Highlands.

The 67-year-old former paratrooper has been reunited with his family after being traced safe and well today.

Paul, nicknamed Chunky, planned to walk from Glenfinnan to Inverie on the Knoydart peninsula for a free pint in the UK’s ‘most remote pub’ on Tuesday September 10.

However, the Newcastle dad failed to arrive at The Old Forge on Friday September 14.

Lochaber MRT, Police Scotland and the Search and Rescue Dog Association (Scotland) spent days hunting for Paul.

His son, Chris, also posted a heartfelt plea on social media which was shared by thousands of people.

Today, police confirmed he was found in a remote area south of Loch Morar.

He was taken to hospital for a check-up – and miraculously was uninjured.

Mr Conway is ‘in good health and good spirits’

Chris Conway said: “On behalf of the whole family I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in searches for our father over the past few days.

“He is in good health and good spirits after this experience and again I would like to thank everyone who has helped find him and bring him to safety.”

Inspector Ross McCartney of Fort William Police Station added: “We are delighted that Paul has been found and reunited safe and well with his family.

“This was a challenging and protracted search involving a number of partner agencies and specialist police resources.

“We are grateful to everyone involved in the search for their efforts in bringing about this positive outcome.”