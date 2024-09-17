Rescued veteran ‘in good health and good spirits’ after spending nearly a week lost in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rescued veteran ‘in good health and good spirits’ after spending nearly a week lost in the Highlands

Former paratrooper Paul Conway was miraculously found uninjured after getting lost en route to the UK's most remote pub.

By Ross Hempseed
Paul Conway was found in a remote area south of Loch Morar.
Paul Conway was found in a remote area south of Loch Morar. Image: Police Scotland/Lochaber MRT.

Rescued veteran Paul Conway is “in good health and good spirits” despite spending almost a week missing in the Highlands.

The 67-year-old former paratrooper has been reunited with his family after being traced safe and well today.

Paul, nicknamed Chunky, planned to walk from Glenfinnan to Inverie on the Knoydart peninsula for a free pint in the UK’s ‘most remote pub’ on Tuesday September 10.

However, the Newcastle dad failed to arrive at The Old Forge on Friday September 14.

Paul Conway was found in a remote area south of Loch Morar on Tuesday, September 17. Image: Supplied.

Lochaber MRT, Police Scotland and the Search and Rescue Dog Association (Scotland) spent days hunting for Paul.

His son, Chris, also posted a heartfelt plea on social media which was shared by thousands of people.

Today, police confirmed he was found in a remote area south of Loch Morar.

He was taken to hospital for a check-up – and miraculously was uninjured.

Mr Conway is ‘in good health and good spirits’

Chris Conway said: “On behalf of the whole family I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in searches for our father over the past few days.

“He is in good health and good spirits after this experience and again I would like to thank everyone who has helped find him and bring him to safety.”

Inspector Ross McCartney of Fort William Police Station added: “We are delighted that Paul has been found and reunited safe and well with his family.

“This was a challenging and protracted search involving a number of partner agencies and specialist police resources.

“We are grateful to everyone involved in the search for their efforts in bringing about this positive outcome.”

Conversation