Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on why he will only sign players with the right profile in January

Dons boss says sometimes you have to wait until the next transfer window for the ideal signing.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will only get the right signings in transfer windows. SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes charge for his first home match during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS

The cash boost from the club record sale of Bojan Miovski is not burning a hole in manager Jimmy Thelin’s pocket.

Thelin has funds available for the January transfer window following the exit of striker Miovski to Spanish top flight Girona.

However Thelin is in no rush to spend all his kitty in the January transfer window.

Aberdeen received £4.5million up front for North Macedonian international Miovski but could ultimately bank up to £9m with achievable add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Thelin splashed £860,000 to sign winger Topi Keskinen from Finnish club HJK Helsinki just days before Miovski’s transfer was completed.

Aberdeen’s Jimmy Thelin reveals January transfer window profile

The winter window opens on January 1 and Thelin recently admitted he is already planning for that.

However the Swede says he will only sign the right players who fit his profile.

And if he cannot land that target Thelin is willing to play the waiting game until the next window to secure the ideal signing.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and First Team Coach Peter Leven during the 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and First Team Coach Peter Leven during the 2-1 win against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “The window is not easy, it is not go to the store and I want to buy this player.

“There is also competition for players or they are maybe not available.

“Then we have to go for the other choice.

“And sometimes we don’t have the right choice and have to wait for the next window.

“It is a long process.

“We have long-term goals and an identity we want to try to build.

“And the profile of a player needs to fit into that.”

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen and Motherwell's Ewan Wilson in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen and Motherwell’s Ewan Wilson in action. Image: SNS

Respect players already on contracts

Aberdeen secured Thelin on a three-year contract following his successful spell at Swedish club Elfsborg.

Thelin led Elfsborg to two Swedish top flight finishes during his seven year spell at the club.

Last season they finished runners-up to league leaders Malmo on goal difference.

Rated one the top managers in Sweden, the 46-year-old was renowned as a club builder who plans for long term, sustained success.

Thelin has previously said bringing the glory days back to Aberdeen is a three-year plan.

And that includes offering players currently at Pittodrie the opportunity to improve, to offset the need to sign players in their position in future transfer windows.

Under Thelin attacker Pape Gueye, who netted both goals in the 2-1 win against Motherwell, has resurrected his Aberdeen career.

Sent on loan to Norway in the second half of last season, Gueye is now the top scorer in the Premiership with five goals from five league games.

Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin and Pape Gueye during the win against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Transfers improve the team.

“However I also try to respect the players already here with their contracts.

“We don’t rush it as some of the players already here have already grown a little bit and are performing better.

“We try to take it step by step in training and help players improve.

“I try to do the most with the players that are here right now.”

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet has a shot as Motherwell's Liam Gordon watches on. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet has a shot as Motherwell’s Liam Gordon watches on. Image: SNS

‘You can’t control everything’

Under Thelin the Reds have raced to a flawless start to the season, winning 10 out of 10 games in all competitions.

Thelin officially started his time as Aberdeen boss in mid June, with the summer transfer window opening on July 1.

In his first transfer window as Pittodrie boss, Thelin secured six permanent signings and one loan addition, striker Kevin Nisbet from Millwall.

Thelin aims to work well in advance of transfer windows.

However he admits he “can’t control everything” as there are factors outwith his control, such as other clubs’ interest in signing targets.

There is also a potential added complication of players exiting Pittodrie in a window that will need replaced.

This summer Aberdeen sold leading scorer Miovski, who netted 26 goals last season.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye scores a superb solo goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Inside the football business nobody really knows what’s going to happen in the next window or the following windows.

“Even if you have a long contract with someone, maybe they’ll disappear.

“We try to work well during the windows and also prepare for the windows.

“To have an idea of how we want to grow and what we want for the team in the future.

“But although you prepare you can’t really control everything.

“Our focus is on the players here and we have a staff and some other parts who are thinking on how we can grow as a team in the long term.

“But right now our focus is on game by game.

“We have a lot of trust in the players right now who are trying to grow and perform better and better.”

