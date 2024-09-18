Blar Buidhe Care Home in Stornoway to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Blar Buidhe Care Home in Stornoway to close

Shocked relatives have been given the news this morning.

By Louise Glen
Blar Buidhe Care Home in Stornoway.
Blar Buidhe Care Home in Stornoway. Image: Google Street View.

Residents, families and staff of a Stornoway care home have been told it is to close.

Relatives at Blar Buidhe Care Home on Lewis were told this morning that HC One is withdrawing the service.

It is the second care home that HC One has announced will close today. Saying Moss Park in Lochaber would also close.

A spokesperson for HC-One Scotland said: “The decision to close our Moss Park and Blar Buidhe homes has not been taken lightly, and comes after three years of working extensively with our council and NHS partners to find an alternative feasible solution to secure the future of the homes.

‘These are challenges affecting social care’

“Both Blar Buidhe and Moss Park were among a small number of homes across Scotland that we put up for sale in March 2021.

“Given Blar Buidhe’s remote location, regrettably we are not able to commit the operational support the home needs to flourish long-term.

“These are challenges affecting the social care sector that have been well documented in recent years across Scotland.

“We understand the impact that this will have on our communities in Lochaber and Stornoway, and regret that, despite our best efforts, we have not been able to find a local operator who would be better suited to support each home.”

Islands Deal
Leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Paul Steele. Image: Andrew Stewart/DCT

Adding: “We will continue to work closely with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar as well as our residents, their families and our colleagues over the coming months as we move towards closing Moss Park and Blar Buidhe.

“We will not conclude services at either home until all residents have moved to their new care placements.”

‘A local response ‘

Paul Steele, leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said: “Every care home place in the Western Isles is vitally important.

“To see a high performing, much needed and valued home close is incredibly difficult for the Comhairle and the Western Isles as a whole.

“Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s priority is the wellbeing of residents, their families and affected employees within our community.

“Work is ongoing to ensure that all Blar Buidhe residents are offered alternative placements where they can receive the care and support they require.”

Discussions in place on back of closure announcement

A spokesperson for the Western Isles Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Initial discussions with the Care Inspectorate have been positive, focused on exploring opportunities including utilising the award-winning Bremner Court Housing with Extra Care to support residents and retain the valued Blar Buidhe workforce.

“Now the position of HC-One has been confirmed, dialogue with residents and their families will help inform plans and the Partnership is sensitive to the stress such a decision by a care provider will cause.”

Western Isles Council said it was contacting residents and their representatives and will work closely with HC-One to secure alternative care arrangements for each individual.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Comhairle nan Eilean Siar will work closely with NHS colleagues through the Health and Social Care Partnership to assess the wider impact of a closure on Health and Care Services and mitigate the impact to employees, residents and families.”

“Comhairle nan Eilean Siar will work closely with NHS Western Isles and other stakeholders to ensure this impact is mitigated.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

