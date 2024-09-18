Blar Buidhe Care Home in Stornoway to close

Residents, families and staff of a Stornoway care home have been told it is to close.

Relatives at Blar Buidhe Care Home on Lewis were told this morning that HC One is withdrawing the service.

It is the second care home that HC One has announced will close today. Saying Moss Park in Lochaber would also close.

A spokesperson for HC-One Scotland said: “The decision to close our Moss Park and Blar Buidhe homes has not been taken lightly, and comes after three years of working extensively with our council and NHS partners to find an alternative feasible solution to secure the future of the homes.

‘These are challenges affecting social care’

“Both Blar Buidhe and Moss Park were among a small number of homes across Scotland that we put up for sale in March 2021.

“Given Blar Buidhe’s remote location, regrettably we are not able to commit the operational support the home needs to flourish long-term.

“These are challenges affecting the social care sector that have been well documented in recent years across Scotland.

“We understand the impact that this will have on our communities in Lochaber and Stornoway, and regret that, despite our best efforts, we have not been able to find a local operator who would be better suited to support each home.”

Adding: “We will continue to work closely with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar as well as our residents, their families and our colleagues over the coming months as we move towards closing Moss Park and Blar Buidhe.

“We will not conclude services at either home until all residents have moved to their new care placements.”

‘A local response ‘

Paul Steele, leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said: “Every care home place in the Western Isles is vitally important.

“To see a high performing, much needed and valued home close is incredibly difficult for the Comhairle and the Western Isles as a whole.

“Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s priority is the wellbeing of residents, their families and affected employees within our community.

“Work is ongoing to ensure that all Blar Buidhe residents are offered alternative placements where they can receive the care and support they require.”

Discussions in place on back of closure announcement

A spokesperson for the Western Isles Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Initial discussions with the Care Inspectorate have been positive, focused on exploring opportunities including utilising the award-winning Bremner Court Housing with Extra Care to support residents and retain the valued Blar Buidhe workforce.

“Now the position of HC-One has been confirmed, dialogue with residents and their families will help inform plans and the Partnership is sensitive to the stress such a decision by a care provider will cause.”

Western Isles Council said it was contacting residents and their representatives and will work closely with HC-One to secure alternative care arrangements for each individual.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Comhairle nan Eilean Siar will work closely with NHS colleagues through the Health and Social Care Partnership to assess the wider impact of a closure on Health and Care Services and mitigate the impact to employees, residents and families.”

“Comhairle nan Eilean Siar will work closely with NHS Western Isles and other stakeholders to ensure this impact is mitigated.”

