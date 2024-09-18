‘There needs to be a solution found as quickly as possible’: Moss Park Care Home in Lochaber ‘to close’ residents and staff told

Residents, families and staff of a Lochaber care home have been told it is to close within three months.

Relatives at Moss Park Care Home in Caol were told this morning that HC One is withdrawing the service.

The home has 39 beds.

There is one other care home in the Fort William area.

NHS Highland and HC One have been approached for comment.

it is understood that relatives and staff are still being informed of the decision.

Those affected ‘shocked beyond belief’

One relative told The Press and Journal they were “shocked beyond belief” and that there were no other options for relatives, but to send loved ones “hundreds of miles” away from the town.

MP Angus MacDonald, who represents Lochaber, said he was already working with relatives.

He said: “The news that HC One the care home provider has announced that their Fort William Care Home is closing in three months has been greeted with shock in Lochaber.

“It has been well known that HC One has been in talks to sell for many months, but it’s understood that the chosen buyer St Phillips, another private equity has been told that Care Inspectorate (Scotland) were unwilling to transfer the registration.

“Moss Park is one of two care homes in Fort William, the other being Invernevis that is NHS-run.

‘There are basically no beds available to move residents to’

Mr MacDonald, said: “There is a crisis in care in the West Highlands with care homes closing across the area.

“There are basically no beds available to move residents to. Smaller privately owned care homes are not financially viable with the major issue being finding staff and having to rely on using agencies and paying travel and accommodation for the agency workers.”

He continued, ‘I have had husbands of residents and staff in my office today already, there is a meeting at 2pm where the HC One regional manager Megan Allan will address families.

“There is no doubt that the meeting will be emotional.

“In my opinion it is crucial that NHS Highland announce immediately that they will step in to take over running Moss Park.

“I am in communication with NHS Highland about this.”

‘No stone unturned’

MSP Kate Forbes, who represents Lochaber, said: “This is deeply concerning news and I especially feel for staff, residents and their families. Today’s announcement will create huge anxiety.

“I am seeking an urgent meeting with NHS Highland, and there needs to be a solution found as quickly as possible.

“I will be asking the chief executive to consider every possible option and to leave no stone unturned.”

An emergency meeting has been planned for this afternoon at 2pm in St John’s Church, Caol.

A note on Mosspark’s website says that the weekly fee range for Moss Park Care Home is £1539.56 – £1744.72, subject to an individual’s needs and care assessment, and the type of room and services chosen.

