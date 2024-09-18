‘There needs to be a solution found as quickly as possible’: Moss Park Care Home in Lochaber ‘to close’ residents and staff told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘There needs to be a solution found as quickly as possible’: Moss Park Care Home in Lochaber ‘to close’ residents and staff told

Shocked relatives have been given the news this morning.

By Louise Glen
Moss Park Care Home. Image: Google.
Moss Park Care Home. Image: Google.

Residents, families and staff of a Lochaber care home have been told it is to close within three months.

Relatives at Moss Park Care Home in Caol were told this morning that HC One is withdrawing the service.

The home has 39 beds.

There is one other care home in the Fort William area.

NHS Highland and HC One have been approached for comment.

it is understood that relatives and staff are still being informed of the decision.

Those affected ‘shocked beyond belief’

One relative told The Press and Journal they were “shocked beyond belief” and that there were no other options for relatives, but to send loved ones “hundreds of miles” away from the town.

MP Angus MacDonald, who represents Lochaber,  said he was already working with relatives.

He said: “The news that HC One the care home provider has announced that their Fort William Care Home is closing in three months has been greeted with shock in Lochaber.

“It has been well known that HC One has been in talks to sell for many months, but it’s understood that the chosen buyer St Phillips, another private equity has been told that Care Inspectorate (Scotland) were unwilling to transfer the registration.

“Moss Park is one of two care homes in Fort William, the other being Invernevis that is NHS-run.

‘There are basically no beds available to move residents to’

Mr MacDonald, said: “There is a crisis in care in the West Highlands with care homes closing across the area.

Angus MacDonald from Fort William
Angus MacDonald MP. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“There are basically no beds available to move residents to. Smaller privately owned care homes are not financially viable with the major issue being finding staff and having to rely on using agencies and paying travel and accommodation for the agency workers.”

He continued, ‘I have had husbands of residents and staff in my office today already, there is a meeting at 2pm where the HC One regional manager Megan Allan will address families.

“There is no doubt that the meeting will be emotional.

“In my opinion it is crucial that NHS Highland announce immediately that they will step in to take over running Moss Park.

“I am in communication with NHS Highland about this.”

‘No stone unturned’

MSP Kate Forbes, who represents Lochaber, said: “This is deeply concerning news and I especially feel for staff, residents and their families. Today’s announcement will create huge anxiety.

“I am seeking an urgent meeting with NHS Highland, and there needs to be a solution found as quickly as possible.

“I will be asking the chief executive to consider every possible option and to leave no stone unturned.”

An emergency meeting has been planned for this afternoon at 2pm in St John’s Church, Caol.

A note on Mosspark’s website says that the weekly fee range for Moss Park Care Home is £1539.56 – £1744.72, subject to an individual’s needs and care assessment, and the type of room and services chosen.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

