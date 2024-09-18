TGI Friday’s Aberdeen: Look back at seafront venue as future at risk after 24 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

TGI Friday’s Aberdeen: Look back at seafront venue as future at risk after 24 years

We have looked back through our archive for images of noughties nights out at the American diner.

TGI Friday's has been a colourful destination at Aberdeen Beach for more than two decades.
TGI Friday's has been a colourful destination at Aberdeen Beach for more than two decades. Image: Rory Raitt/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

It was back in March 2000 that the Evening Express announced the TGI Friday’s takeover of the former Daytona Exchange down at Aberdeen Beach.

The chain, which started in New York in 1965, expanded the seaside venue as it aimed to make a splash in an oil-rich Granite City awash with disposable income.

Its arrival came just three years after the Queens Link Leisure Park opened in the late 1990s, and there was a buzz about new venues like TGI’s and Frankie and Benny’s.

Queens Links Leisure Park shortly after it opened. Image: DC Thomson

In that first summer of 2000, our reviewer popped along to the The US-themed diner and was wowed by the huge American-style burgers and New York Strip steak.

Over the next 24 years, TGI Friday’s would become a popular night out destination.

But on Wednesday, September 18, it was announced that it could be the latest casualty at the seaside.

TGI Friday’s has entered administration, with sites all over the UK up for sale.

We’ve had a look through our archive to find 10 pictures taken at the spot over the years:

DJ Neil Weightman and Scottish and British Minor Snowboard champion Ben Kilner were the first guests. Image: DC Thomson
Stuart Plewa, Clare Scott and waitress Fiona Rodgers in 2003. Image: Amanda Gordon
Eating out at TGI Fridays on the Queens Links Leisure park about 20 years ago. Image: Michael Traill/DC Thomson
Do images like these bring back fond memories of TGI Friday’s in Aberdeen? Image: DC Thomson
A different view of the venue in 2006. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson
Another busy night shortly after it opened. Image: DC Thomson
There were celebrations as Barack Obama became US President in 2009. Image: Peter McKibben, Fiona Fowler, David Bruce, Fheona Findlay and Ian Kellock
Peter McKibben, Fiona Fowler and Ian Kellock raise a glass to Obama.
TGI Friday’s at Aberdeen Beach. Image: DC Thomson
Here is how the venue looked during lockdown. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Do you have fond memories of TGI Friday’s at Aberdeen Beach? Let us know in our comments section below

