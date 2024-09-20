Investigation turned to Highland estate after Mohamed Al-Fayed accused of string of sex assaults

An investigation was launched into allegations that Mohamed Al-Fayed sexually assaulted a woman on his Highland Estate.

A BBC documentary, that was broadcast last night, claims 37 women were sexually assaulted or raped by the international Egyptian-born businessman.

Al-Fayed – whose son Dodi died in a car crash which some hours later took the life of Diana, Princess of Wales – is accused of abusing his power to systematically abuse women who he employed.

He died on August 30, 2023, aged 94.

The Paris Ritz owner, owned the Balnagown Estate near Kildary in Ross-shire from 1972 until his death.

His family still owns and operates the estate.

He purchased the nearby ruins of Balnagown Castle, converting it into a family home.

There are nine luxury holiday homes on the land.

The historic property, on the private working estate, overlooks the Cromarty Firth.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following an investigation into a report of a non-recent sexual assault that took place in Scotland, inquiries are now complete.

“However, should new information be obtained or reported to police, then further enquiries will be carried out.”

