Investigation turned to Highland estate after Mohamed Al-Fayed accused of string of sex assaults

Police confirmed the probe into the former Harrod's owner.

By Louise Glen
Mohamed Al-Fayed at Kincraig House in Invergordon in 2012. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Mohamed Al-Fayed at Kincraig House in Invergordon in 2012. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

An investigation was launched into allegations that Mohamed Al-Fayed sexually assaulted a woman on his Highland Estate.

A BBC documentary, that was broadcast last night, claims 37 women were sexually assaulted or raped by the international Egyptian-born businessman.

Al-Fayed – whose son Dodi died in a car crash which some hours later took the life of  Diana, Princess of Wales – is accused of abusing his power to systematically abuse women who he employed.

He died on August 30, 2023, aged 94.

Mohamed Al Fayed at Balnagown Castle. Image: Channel 4.

The Paris Ritz owner, owned the Balnagown Estate near Kildary in Ross-shire from 1972 until his death.

His family still owns and operates the estate.

He purchased the nearby ruins of Balnagown Castle, converting it into a family home.

There are nine luxury holiday homes on the land.

The historic property, on the private working estate, overlooks the Cromarty Firth.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following an investigation into a report of a non-recent sexual assault that took place in Scotland, inquiries are now complete.

“However, should new information be obtained or reported to police, then further enquiries will be carried out.”

Conversation