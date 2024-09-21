14-year-old arrested and man in hospital after assault in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

14-year-old arrested and man in hospital after assault in Fort William

A 42-year-old man is in hospital after being assaulted by three people on the High Street.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Fort William High Street.
A man was taken to Belford Hospital after the High Street assault. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

A 42-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being assaulted in Fort William.

Officers were called to the town’s High Street around 6.40pm on Friday, September 20, after a man was assaulted by three people.

The 42-year-old was taken to Belford Hospital for treatment.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested following the incident.

The teen will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Department.

Police have confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

Man assaulted in Fort William

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Friday, September 20, officers were called following after a 42-year-old man was assaulted by three people at High Street, Fort William.

“The man was taken to The Belford Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

“A 14-year-old male youth was arrested and will be subject of a report to the Youth Justice Management Department.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

More from Highlands & Islands

The £8,000 champion Cheviot.
Records tumble at Caithness Ram Sales
Danny MacAskill taking on the Dubh Slabs in Skye. Image supplied by Dave Mackison.
My Weekend: Skye stunt rider Danny MacAskill's love of bikes, bacon and being with…
Alistair Wilson with his family.Image: Supplied.
'We have no other option other than to speak out publicly': The Wilson family's…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Saturday exclusive for 21/09/2024 ahead of November's 20th anniversary of Nairn banker Alistair Wilson's doorstep shooting murder Picture shows; Murdered Nairn banker Alistair Wilson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exclusive: Murdered Nairn banker's family brands Police Scotland 'incompetent'
Fairy pools, Isle of Skye.
Euan McColm: Fairy Pools deserve more than a broken road and empty promises
3
Harvey Christian, Nusrat Jahan and Robert Adaway.
Can you help to find them? Unsolved missing person cases across Grampian and Highlands…
Mohamed Al-Fayed at Kincraig House in Invergordon in 2012. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Investigation turned to Highland estate after Mohamed Al-Fayed accused of string of sex assaults
The Whitebridge Hotel surrounded by trees and the blue sky
'Quirky' hotel on banks of Loch Ness put on the market
Fabu D, comedian Black Paddy enjoyed a taste of fish and chips in Oban.
Oban fish and chip shop enjoys 'craic' with comedian BlackPaddy
Missing Man Anthony Brown
Body found following search for missing Fortrose man

Conversation