14-year-old arrested and man in hospital after assault in Fort William

Man assaulted in Fort William

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Friday, September 20, officers were called following after a 42-year-old man was assaulted by three people at High Street, Fort William.

“The man was taken to The Belford Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

“A 14-year-old male youth was arrested and will be subject of a report to the Youth Justice Management Department.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”