Caley Thistle 1-1 Cove Rangers: Reaction after Inverness fan comes to rescue to prevent abandonment

Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Caledonian Stadium – with a home supporter stepping in as linesman to prevent the game from being abandoned.

The League One encounter was locked at a goal apiece after Inverness substitute James Nolan had cancelled out Adam Emslie’s opener for the visitors.

On the hour mark, referee Stewart Luke was forced to come off due to a calf injury, forcing linesman Will Pare to stand in.

That prompted a call for any qualified officials in the crowd to make themselves known, with Caley Jags supporter Jamie MacKinnon – who had refereed a Ross County under-14s match on the morning of the game – stepping in to replace Pare as an assistant referee.

Stoppage did not help Caley Jags

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson felt the 13-minute stoppage counted against his side as they looked to carry momentum on from their equaliser – although he rued missing a number of first half chances.

Ferguson said: “It’s just one of those things that happens. At least they got someone out of the stand who helped the game continue – so fair play to him.

“I don’t think the stoppage helped us. The game drifted away into nothing really.

“We were gathering up a nice bit of rhythm in our play, and started to create a couple of half-chances.

“I was happy to get back into the game.

“They had one shot in the first half, after we got caught dwelling on the ball, and to be fair they finished it well.

“I thought we performed well in the first half – other than sticking the ball in the net.

“That has been our problem for 12 months now. It’s clear for everybody to see. Our defensive record has been outstanding, but maybe the goals for has not been.

“That last part is just the problem we have got.”

Hartley content with point

On the contrary, Cove boss Paul Hartley felt his side emerged strongly after the delay.

Hartley felt a contingency should already have been in place in the event of an injury to the officials – but was nevertheless content to make the trip back along the A96 with a point.

Hartley said: “It’s a difficult situation, with the referee forced to go off. But I always think you should have somebody on hand to make sure if that happens, you’ve got somebody to replace him quickly.

“I’m not blaming the referee, I just think you need to have somebody here in case that happens.

“It stopped the rhythm and maybe actually helped us a wee bit, because they started the second half better than us.

“We always keep going but I said to the players – if they can’t win, make sure they don’t lose.

“I thought we were worthy of the point. It’s always a difficult venue, any time I came here as a player or manager it was a tight affair.”

Caley Jags began on the front foot, with some neat attacking play leading to two big opportunities for Adam Brooks.

The striker forced a good near post save from Nicholas Suman on 10 minutes following a cutback from Adam MacKinnon, before he scooped an effort well over two minutes later after being fed in by Charlie Gilmour.

On-loan Dons pair combined to great effect

Cove looked dangerous on the attack however, and they broke to great effect on 21 minutes. Their two Aberdeen loanees combined, with Findlay Marshall’s low ball across goal left by Mitch Megginson for the onrushing Emslie to tuck home at the far post.

Hartley was thrilled with the way the pair combined, adding: “The Aberdeen connection was really good – we stole the ball in the middle of the pitch, and it was a really good ball in.

“We encouraged the wingers to try and attack the back area. Adam has done that for the three goals he has scored, and Marshall has had three goals as well.

“They have been a real plus point for us.”

Caley Thistle responded strongly, however Brooks was unable to convert two headed opportunities before the interval.

Nolan introduction proved a masterstroke

Ferguson made a half-time change by bringing Nolan on for Wallace Duffy, with the teenager making an immediate impact just six minutes after the break.

Adam MacKinnon drove through the midfield before picking out Billy Mckay in the box, with the skipper teeing up the Manchester United loanee who saw his initial effort saved by Suman, but Nolan showed excellent composure to bury the rebound with a first-time finish.

Ferguson was thrilled with Nolan’s impact, adding: “Because we have Flynn out we have been using Remi Savage as a left back.

“We have been making do with Remi at left back, but he’s always going to come inside because he’s a centre back.

“I wanted to put him back into his normal position, and have a more skilful player at full back.

“James is a right back, who can play right wing or number six – but he did say to me he once played at left back. That was in the back of my mind, I wanted to get a bit more quality to dribble at them, and it worked a treat and he got his first senior goal.”

Cove were dealt a blow shortly afterwards when goalkeeper Suman limped off with a twisted knee after stretching to collect a loose ball.

A longer delay followed minutes later when referee Luke signalled he was unable to continue. It was Cove who had the better chances to win the game, with Emslie seeing a deflected shot well saved by Musa Dibaga, while an excellent block from youngster Calum MacLeod on Megginson denied the Cove forward an almost certain goal.

The draw means both sides are on eight points in League One after seven games, with five points separating them from pacesetters Alloa Athletic.

Player Ratings

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-1-2): Dibaga 7; Davidson 6, Duffy 5 (Nolan 46), Devine 6, Savage 6; MacLeod 7 (Allan 90), Gilmour 7, MacKinnon 7; Longstaff 6; Brooks 6 (Bray 82), Mckay 6 (Thompson 90).

Subs not used: Newman, Strachan, MacKay, Ferguson, Ewan.

COVE RANGERS (3-5-2): Suman 6 (Demus 56); Doyle 6, Gillingham 6, Parker 6; Yule 7, Darge 6, Scully 6, Emslie 7, Harrington 6 (McAllister 61); Megginson 7 (Gaffney 90), Marshall 7.

Subs not used: Murray, McGrath.

Referee: Stewart Luke

Attendance: 1,505

Man of the Match: Adam Emslie