A9 closed in both directions following crash north of Alness

Emergency services are attending an accident on the A9 north of Alness.

The collision occurred just after 3.30pm on Monday, September 23.

It is unknown how many vehicles are involved at this time.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a report of a crash at around 3.45pm on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road near Tomich between Alness and Invergordon

SFRS has deployed two appliances from Invergordon to the scene on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road near Tomich.

Police and ambulance are also on scene.

Traffic Scotland has confirmed the A9 is currently closed in both directions.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

