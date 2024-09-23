Police ‘not doing enough’ to tackle teens terrorising Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police ‘not doing enough’ to tackle teens terrorising Fort William

MP Angus MacDonald says a hotel worker beaten on Friday night "could have died".

Georgi Marinov was the victim of a brutal attack on Friday evening
Georgi Marinov was the victim of a brutal attack on Friday evening
By Louise Glen

Police are being called on to take more action to clamp down on “aggressive” teens terrorising people in Fort William.

Bulgarian-born Georgi Marinov, 42, was the victim of a brutal attack on Friday evening outside the Alexandra hotel.

The hotel worker claims youngsters threw stones and kicked him in the face and body, resulting in him losing consciousness.

Due to his serious injuries, Mr Marinov is unable to work and is currently left without an income.

The Alexandra Hotel worker had only recently moved to Fort William after spending the summer season in Oban.

He is considering moving away already.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested by police as the investigation into the incident continues.

Alexandra Hotel Fort William
The Alexandra Hotel in Fort William. Image: Google Street View.

‘I felt safer living in Birmingham than Fort William’

Today, Mr Marinov told the P&J that he is concerned that police are not taking the matter seriously enough.

He said: “I have had a big shock. I feel that I can not go out as I am panicking that the same thing will happen again.

“The police spoke to me once and took a statement, but I have not heard anything since. I have not seen them out patrolling the streets.

“I have seen the young people hanging about again, but I do not see them being broken up or moved on.

“I am too afraid to go out. I am not able to work, and if I don’t work I do not earn money.”

Mr Marinov explained how he lived in Birmingham before moving to Scotland.

“When I was there, I felt safe,” he said.

“I do not feel safe here. They tried to kill me, for no reason at all.”

Angus MacDonald from Fort William
Angus MacDonald MP. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Local MP Angus MacDonald is calling on the police to investigate the matter as an “attempted murder”.

He said: “It is clear that during this attack, Mr Marinov could have died.

“I would say that this needs to be considered as an attempted murder.

“He was kicked in his face and body, to his serious injury. If this was an adult that had done this, I have no doubt the charges would be very serious indeed.”

Mr MacDonald said Fort William has an “ongoing and long-running” problem with youths.

“This new level of aggressive behaviour is catastrophic,” he said.

Mr Marinov was left bloodied and bruised after the attack

“People are frightened to go out in the town, and police are not doing enough to make people feel safe.

“There are a group of youths who are known to the police and to shopkeepers and it feels as though we all know, but people feel powerless to do anything.

“We need to stop these youths from terrorising people.”

Fort William shop keeper, Rhona Grant, previously spoke to the P&J of her concerns about young people running wild on the High Street. She is withholding her rent until something is done.

In relation to the attack on Mr Marinov, she said: “Sadly I am not surprised.”

‘We are working with partners to tackle this issue’

Police say they have been working with partners to tackle the issue in Fort William.

Inspector Ross McCartney said: “We are aware of the disruptive effect that antisocial behaviour has on our local communities, and we have been working with our partners, including the local authority, to tackle this issue in Fort William town centre.

“The local policing team have been monitoring the area and carrying out high-visibility patrols as well as engaging with young people to remind them of the consequences of antisocial behaviour and other criminality. The public can be assured we will take appropriate action where necessary.

“I would also urge parents and guardians to make sure they know where their children are, who they are associating with and what they are doing.”

