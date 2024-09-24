Highland road closed for emergency investigation into gas leak

A road in Dingwall has been locked down to carry out an emergency investigation into a gas leak.

Mill Street has been shut temporarily with both drivers and pedestrians urged to avoid the area.

The closure was announced at around 12pm today, with a reopening time unclear at this stage.

The closure is affecting the A834 from the junction at Bridgend Avenue to the junction at Millcraig Road.

Scotland Gas Networks is currently looking into the leak.

SGN has been approached for comment.

The Highland Council has also been approached for further detail about this incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

