Pet dies in ‘dangerous dogs’ incident near Fort William

A man has been charged.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Commando Memorial complete with three male statues on top overlooking the surrounding valley and hills.
The incident tool place in the Spean Bridge area. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A man has been arrested and charged after the death of a dog near Fort William.

Officers were made aware of a report of dogs being dangerously out of control in the Spean Bridge area on Wednesday, September 4.

One dog was killed during the incident while a second dog was injured.

A man has been arrested and charged following the incident.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Ongoing police investigation after dog dies in the Spean Bridge area

The police investigation remains open after the arrest.

Officers have confirmed they are working with the Highland Council.

The Highland Council has been approached but the institution is unable to comment on a Police Scotland incident.

