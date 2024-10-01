Search and rescue helicopters to stop landing at Western Isles Hospital over helipad ‘safety concerns’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Search and rescue helicopters to stop landing at Western Isles Hospital over helipad ‘safety concerns’

HM Coastguard helicopters, operated by Bristow UK, will land at Stornoway Airport instead.

By Ellie Milne
Stornoway Coastguard Rescue Team
A Coastguard search and rescue helicopter landing outside Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway. Image: Stornoway Coastguard Rescue Team.

Residents in the Western Isles have been told to “not be alarmed” if they see search and rescue helicopters landing in unexpected locations.

The announcement comes as Bristow UK withdraws its search and rescue helicopters from landing at select hospitals across the country, including Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway.

Bristow UK, which operates HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopters, will now be taking patients to Stornoway Airport before they are transferred to the hospital.

The locations are about four miles apart by road.

The decision to pause landings at the Stornoway hospital – and 22 other “red” sites – follows a recommendation from the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) and updated guidelines from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

NHS Highland sign outside Western Isles Hospital
The helipad at Western Isles Hospital will not be used by Bristow UK until further notice. Image: DC Thomson.

The AAIB recommended a safety review at all hospital helicopter landing sites after investigating a fatal incident at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth which took place in March 2022.

An 87-year-old woman, who died in hospital, and other members of the public were “subjected to high levels of downwash” while a helicopter was landing.

“Downwash” means a rapid change in air.

As the helipad at Western Isles Hospital no longer meets the “downwash zone” requirement for large helicopters, it will not be used for search and rescue landings until further notice.

Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Charity Air Ambulance services will continue to land at the helipad as normal.

Helicopters pausing landings at Western Isles Hospital

A spokesperson from NHS Western Isles said: “Following a tragic incident in Plymouth, AAIB has made several new recommendations for Hospital Helicopter Landing Sites (HHLS).

“As a direct result of the recommendations, Bristow UK SAR air operator is withdrawing services to sites which they have assessed as not meeting the new additional requirements.

Coastguard helicopter
HM Coastguard helicopters are operated by Bristow UK. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“This relates to 23 HHLS in NHS Scotland and impacts the site at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway. Only 10 sites across Scotland have been designated as ‘green’ and will continue to be used by SAR helicopters for landing.

“NHS Western Isles would wish to point out that in over 30 years of operation, there have been no incidents relating to physical injury as a result of the location of the helipad at Western Isles Hospital, however we acknowledge and accept the recommendations of the AAIB.

“NHS Western Isles can reassure the public that, in the short term, arrangements are in place for any retrievals by Bristow SAR helicopter from Western Isles Hospital to take place from Stornoway airport until further notice.”

Working on a permanent solution

Bristow UK’s search and rescue helicopters landed at the Western Isles Hospital helipad a total of 52 times between May 2022 and May 2024.

The health board has confirmed discussions are taking place to find potential new sites which could be used for landings.

They added this may involve test landings in areas where historically helicopter landings may not have taken place – but “members of the public should not be alarmed if they see the helicopter landing in an area unexpectedly”.

Work is also under way to find a permanent solution which could involve relocating the helipad or extending the current site to meet the new requirements.

ARI
Bristow Helicopters have stopped landing at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary until further notice. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The landing pad at Western Isles Hospital received a major upgrade in 2016 after receiving a £40,000 donation from the HELP (Helicopter Emergency Landing Pads) Appeal.

The spokesperson added: “It is important to NHS Western Isles that the longer term landing of SAR helicopters is available at Western Isles Hospital.”

Safety is a ‘priority’

Bristow UK’s decision to withdraw from select sites while reviews are carried out was shared in a safety action notice issued by NHS Scotland Assure last month.

The firm has also halted landings at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) – where Bristow UK make up about 10% of all landings at the Helipad.

A Bristow Helicopters spokesperson added: “Safety is always our first priority.

“Guidelines for safe Search and Rescue (SAR) helicopter operations to Hospital Helicopter Landing Sites (HHLS) are set by the CAA.

“Management of these sites is the legal responsibility of the NHS Trusts. We continue to work with all NHS Trusts to ensure continued safe operations within CAA guidelines at all sites.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Image: DC Thomson.
Person dies in Shetland house fire
SNP MSP John Mason SNP has said he is boycotting Barrhead Travel, after the company's boss voiced opposition to Scottish independence in 2014
A9 dualling: Glasgow MSP demands cash is shifted to housing budget instead
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A German tourist who had denied killing his girlfriend by driving dangerously on the wrong side of the A82 has halted his crash trial by pleading guilty to a less serious offence. Proceedings against Gerrit Reickmann took an unexpected twist on the second day of a jury hearing evidence at the High Court in Inverness. Jurors had already watched a video of the 30-year-old's police interview following the deadly two-car collision between his hired Blue Citroen C3 and a grey Honda CRV. Reickmann's girlfriend, 24-year-old Melina Rosa P?prer from L?neburg in Germany, died in the horrific smash near Borlum Farm, Drumnadrochit, on October 12 2020. On Thursday, Reickmann, of?Am Hanloh, M?nster, Germany, admitted to an amended charge of causing serious injury and death by careless driving Picture shows; Deceased Melina Rosa P?prer and her killer-driver boyfriend Geritt Reichman. N/A. Supplied by Instagram (people)/DC Thomson (crash) Date; Unknown
German will 'never drive abroad again' after girlfriend killed on A82
Paramo Fort William.
Outdoor clothing brand Paramo to open Fort William shop
Road signs and road markings on A82
Male motorcyclist, 70, taken to hospital after A82 crash
The white Inverness Justice Centre
Highland teens face jail after violence in Oban and Fort William
Jeremy Leggett.
Highlands Rewilding owner insists disposal of vast acreage is no 'fire sale'
Fort William's Sharon Kane, who died suddenly age 58.
Family's tribute to big-hearted Fort William 'legend' Sharon Kane
Work on the site has already begun. Image: Mountaineering Scotland
Work begins as popular NC500 car park to quadruple in size with toilets to…
Pictures of Duncan and Gail Winfield outside Lybster Post Office 25 years apart
THEN AND NOW: Caithness couple celebrate 25 years at helm of Lybster Post Office

Conversation