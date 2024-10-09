‘Ridiculous’ Eastern Airways Wick to Aberdeen flight changes slammed by passengers

Caithness residents have hit out at Eastern Airways’ plans to reduce daily flights between Wick and Aberdeen.

The flights, which were reinstated in April 2022 after being withdrawn during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, connect the far north of Scotland with the Granite City in around 40 minutes, compared to nearly five hours and over 200 miles by road.

A public service obligation (PSO), changes have been agreed with the airline and Highland Council.

The route will still run six days a week, although it will be reduced from twice daily to daily on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The council, who fund the “lifeline” PSO along with Transport Scotland, said the reason for reducing the schedule is due to “very low demand” for its morning midweek service.

They added the changes “improves aircraft availability, reduces the impact of winter weather, eases staffing pressures and provides a more sustainable service”.

The new timetable will come into effect on Monday and will operate throughout the winter until March 2025.

Despite the new agreement resulting in no increase to ticket prices and the continuing of its Sunday service, the changes have been slammed by some users of the flight.

Wick timetable changes impact connecting flight

Kani Kundu, a businesswoman who lives in Keiss – eight miles to the north of Wick – is one of those affected by the changes.

She was due to be flying into Aberdeen from London Gatwick and onwards to Wick on October 17.

Due to the “ridiculous” timetable changes, she would only have 20 minutes to get to her connecting flight.

Now the 32-year-old will fly between London Luton to Inverness in the morning, before getting a bus or four hour 20 minute train to the far north, a move that has left her “out of pocket”.

The businesswoman has been stranded in Aberdeen before and claimed Eastern Airways and Highland Council “don’t seem to listen at all”.

‘Absolute nightmare’

“It’s just becoming more and more unreliable. I’ve had it cancelled on me, probably two or three times now, and it’s just a nightmare when we’re trying to get somewhere.

“I work down in England and as much as I can work from home most of the time, I still have to go down now and then, so not having that reliability is an absolute nightmare.”

Another customer affected by the changes is Liz Macdonald from Wick.

The 71-year-old is flying to Aberdeen next week with two friends to watch Les Miserables at P&J Live.

“We planned all day shopping on the Wednesday after we arrived, but if we took the 4.25pm flight that they’re offering, we wouldn’t be in until after 5pm.

“By the time you get your suitcases and get to your hotel the shops are shut.”

Mrs Macdonald emailed Eastern Airways on Saturday about getting a refund, but as of Monday, has heard no response.

‘Sitting on a bus or train doesn’t do him any good’

The Wick resident and her husband Malcolm, 73, are avid Aberdeen FC fans.

They are booked on a flight later this month to watch the Dons play Dundee United.

Thankfully only their return flight home has “changed but not dramatically”.

Mr Macdonald, who has had severe rheumatoid arthritis for 33 years, relies on the flight to get to the north-east.

His wife said: “Sitting on a bus or train doesn’t do him any good.”

Roger Hage of Eastern Airways, said: “We are acutely conscious that recent service levels have fallen short of the standards our passengers expect.

We have listened to passenger feedback and on discussion with partners we have decided to make some changes which we believe will deliver improvements in the Wick-Aberdeen service.

“We hope to restore confidence in the service and welcome an increased focus on onward connectivity to allow easier use of Aberdeen through the more challenging winter months.”

Changes to Wick-Aberdeen flight timetable ‘will bring immediate improvements’

Highland Council’s assistant chief executive of place Malcolm MacLeod added: “In light of recent issues with the service, all stakeholders got around the table and had a deep and constructive conversation about improving service standards.

“We believe that these changes are the right move to create a more reliable and sustainable service.

We are confident from our discussion with Eastern Airways the changes will bring immediate improvements.

“The Wick-Aberdeen flights are a lifeline service to the north Highlands and remain committed to making a go of it.”