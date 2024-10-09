‘Ridiculous’ Eastern Airways Wick to Aberdeen flight changes slammed by passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Ridiculous’ Eastern Airways Wick to Aberdeen flight changes slammed by passengers

The new timetable is about to go live.

By Chris Cromar
Eastern Airways plane in the sky.
Eastern Airways flies between Wick and Aberdeen. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Caithness residents have hit out at Eastern Airways’ plans to reduce daily flights between Wick and Aberdeen.

The flights, which were reinstated in April 2022 after being withdrawn during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, connect the far north of Scotland with the Granite City in around 40 minutes, compared to nearly five hours and over 200 miles by road.

A public service obligation (PSO), changes have been agreed with the airline and Highland Council.

The route will still run six days a week, although it will be reduced from twice daily to daily on a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The council, who fund the “lifeline” PSO along with Transport Scotland, said the reason for reducing the schedule is due to “very low demand” for its morning midweek service.

Wick John O'Groats Airport.
Wick John O’Groats Airport’s only scheduled flight is to and from Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.

They added the changes “improves aircraft availability, reduces the impact of winter weather, eases staffing pressures and provides a more sustainable service”.

The new timetable will come into effect on Monday and will operate throughout the winter until March 2025.

Despite the new agreement resulting in no increase to ticket prices and the continuing of its Sunday service, the changes have been slammed by some users of the flight.

Kani Kundu.
Kani Kundu regularly travels between Wick and Aberdeen. Image: Kami Kandu/Facebook.

Wick timetable changes impact connecting flight

Kani Kundu, a businesswoman who lives in Keiss – eight miles to the north of Wick – is one of those affected by the changes.

She was due to be flying into Aberdeen from London Gatwick and onwards to Wick on October 17.

Due to the “ridiculous” timetable changes, she would only have 20 minutes to get to her connecting flight.

Now the 32-year-old will fly between London Luton to Inverness in the morning, before getting a bus or four hour 20 minute train to the far north, a move that has left her “out of pocket”.

The businesswoman has been stranded in Aberdeen before and claimed Eastern Airways and Highland Council “don’t seem to listen at all”.

‘Absolute nightmare’

“It’s just becoming more and more unreliable. I’ve had it cancelled on me, probably two or three times now, and it’s just a nightmare when we’re trying to get somewhere.

“I work down in England and as much as I can work from home most of the time, I still have to go down now and then, so not having that reliability is an absolute nightmare.”

Liz Macdonald.
Liz Macdonald has been affected by the timetable changes. Image: Liz Macdonald.

Another customer affected by the changes is Liz Macdonald from Wick.

The 71-year-old is flying to Aberdeen next week with two friends to watch Les Miserables at P&J Live.

“We planned all day shopping on the Wednesday after we arrived, but if we took the 4.25pm flight that they’re offering, we wouldn’t be in until after 5pm.

“By the time you get your suitcases and get to your hotel the shops are shut.”

Mrs Macdonald emailed Eastern Airways on Saturday about getting a refund, but as of Monday, has heard no response.

‘Sitting on a bus or train doesn’t do him any good’

The Wick resident and her husband Malcolm, 73, are avid Aberdeen FC fans.

They are booked on a flight later this month to watch the Dons play Dundee United.

Thankfully only their return flight home has “changed but not dramatically”.

Mr Macdonald, who has had severe rheumatoid arthritis for 33 years, relies on the flight to get to the north-east.

His wife said: “Sitting on a bus or train doesn’t do him any good.”

Eastern Airways aircrafts at Aberdeen Airport
Flights between Wick and Aberdeen take around 40 minutes. Image: Eastern Airways.

Roger Hage of Eastern Airways, said: “We are acutely conscious that recent service levels have fallen short of the standards our passengers expect.

We have listened to passenger feedback and on discussion with partners we have decided to make some changes which we believe will deliver improvements in the Wick-Aberdeen service.

“We hope to restore confidence in the service and welcome an increased focus on onward connectivity to allow easier use of Aberdeen through the more challenging winter months.”

Changes to Wick-Aberdeen flight timetable ‘will bring immediate improvements’

Highland Council’s assistant chief executive of place Malcolm MacLeod added: “In light of recent issues with the service, all stakeholders got around the table and had a deep and constructive conversation about improving service standards.

“We believe that these changes are the right move to create a more reliable and sustainable service.

We are confident from our discussion with Eastern Airways the changes will bring immediate improvements.

“The Wick-Aberdeen flights are a lifeline service to the north Highlands and remain committed to making a go of it.”

Conversation