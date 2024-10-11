Scenic Highlands beauty spot blocked after two-vehicle crash on A82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Scenic Highlands beauty spot blocked after two-vehicle crash on A82

The road was restricted in both directions near Glencoe.

By Graham Fleming
Road users have been urged to avoid the scenic beauty spot. Image: Google Maps
Road users have been urged to avoid the scenic beauty spot. Image: Google Maps

A popular Highlands beauty spot was blocked after a two-vehicle crash on the A82 this morning.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area between the Glencoe and Three Sisters Viewpoint on the major road around 9.50am.

The major route between Glasgow and Oban was restricted in both directions.

However, the road is currently reopen and traffic is now moving as normal.

It is currently unknown whether anyone has been injured as a result of this collision.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted regarding this incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Highlands & Islands

Midgies the horror movie
The story behind the new Midgies horror movie...that will be filmed in Glencoe
To go with story by Jenni Gee. MacDonald-Haig convicted of drink driving on the same road where a fatal accident that saw him previously jailed happened. Picture shows; Alexander MacDonald-Haig - Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Fatal crash drink-driver spared jail after third conviction
Claudia Nicholson in a Scotland's Charity Air Ambulace tee-shirt
Just 100 miles? Highland great-gran reveal fitness secrets as she smashes walking challenge
Sionainn Carmichael
Married at First Sight: Aviemore make-up artist weds stranger on TV
Mansfield Estate
Police investigate ‘suspicious fire’ in Tain
Orkney ferry
All you need to know about the multi-million-pound plan to replace old Orkney ferries
Kirkwall Travel Centre
Kirkwall Travel Centre bus plans extended as council bends its own rules for cruise…
The two properties in Helmsdale. Image: Google Maps.
Helmsdale couple bemoans strangers' dogs invading garden since next door became short-term let
Talisker is Skye's oldest distillery
Whisky giant plans to 'demolish' Isle of Skye's oldest distillery
The group met to discuss the future of the care home. Image: DC Thomson.
Moss Park: Relatives horrified by Thurso and Golspie move for 'vulnerable' residents

Conversation