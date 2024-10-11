Scenic Highlands beauty spot blocked after two-vehicle crash on A82

A popular Highlands beauty spot was blocked after a two-vehicle crash on the A82 this morning.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area between the Glencoe and Three Sisters Viewpoint on the major road around 9.50am.

The major route between Glasgow and Oban was restricted in both directions.

However, the road is currently reopen and traffic is now moving as normal.

It is currently unknown whether anyone has been injured as a result of this collision.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted regarding this incident.

