Just 100 miles? Highland great-gran reveal fitness secrets as she smashes walking challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Just 100 miles? Highland great-gran reveal fitness secrets as she smashes walking challenge

Claudia, 80, was a district nurse and now she's clocking up the steps for a cause close to her heart.

By Louise Glen
Claudia Nicholson in a Scotland's Charity Air Ambulace tee-shirt
Claudia Nicholson has revealed how to keep fit into your 80s. Image: Church of Scotland.

Great-gran Claudia Nicholson from Strontian has shared her secret of health and fitness into her 80s as she raises cash for an air ambulance charity close to her heart.

Ms Nicholson, a former midwife and district nurse from Strontian, says being healthy has allowed her to fundraise for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

She only began her quest at the start of October and she has already clocked 93 of the 100 miles she plans to walk.

‘I like a challenge’

But her secret to keeping fit is down to a few good health tips.

The first is making sure she is active every single day.

She said: “I used to be a good walker and hill climber. I still walk three miles every day just to get my paper.

“I have also been particular about my diet.

“And I like a challenge.”

Yellow helicopter with green tail belonging to SCAA.
SCAA is an integral part of Scotland’s frontline emergency response network. Image: SCAA.

Ms Nicholson, who is an elder in her local church, explained that being born at a time when “junk food” was rarely available has also had an impact on her health

At first, she thought her walks would be centred around Fort William and the Great Glen.

“But,” she said: “What is the point of driving and paying for the ferry when there are such great walks on the doorstep?”

Getting out and about for local walks, she has found that she is meeting people.

“I have taken on some different routes,” Mrs Nicholson said.

“My daughter has dropped me off at the top of a hill and I have descended down. I wouldn’t manage the walk up – but coming down is fine.

“I did ten miles yesterday.”

She added: If you see me walking during October please say ‘hi’ and, of course, any wee cash donations would be gratefully accepted.”

Working in partnership with the Scottish Air Ambulance, SCAA currently operates two helicopters and two rapid response vehicles and transports patients to hospitals all over Scotland.

‘This fundraising walk is not about me, it is about you and all of us’

SCAA covers an area of more than 30,000 square miles.

Ms Nicholson, who has four adult children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, said: “This fundraising walk is not about me, it is about you and all of us.

“It is a vital part of rural life and it is only us, as supporters and fundraisers, that can keep it going to help those most in need.”

Ms Nicholson has set up an online fundraising page to support the charity, which solely relies on donations to operate.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

More from Highlands & Islands

Midgies the horror movie
The story behind the new Midgies horror movie...that will be filmed in Glencoe
To go with story by Jenni Gee. MacDonald-Haig convicted of drink driving on the same road where a fatal accident that saw him previously jailed happened. Picture shows; Alexander MacDonald-Haig - Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Fatal crash drink-driver spared jail after third conviction
Road users have been urged to avoid the scenic beauty spot. Image: Google Maps
Scenic Highlands beauty spot blocked after two-vehicle crash on A82
Sionainn Carmichael
Married at First Sight: Aviemore make-up artist weds stranger on TV
Mansfield Estate
Police investigate ‘suspicious fire’ in Tain
Orkney ferry
All you need to know about the multi-million-pound plan to replace old Orkney ferries
Kirkwall Travel Centre
Kirkwall Travel Centre bus plans extended as council bends its own rules for cruise…
The two properties in Helmsdale. Image: Google Maps.
Helmsdale couple bemoans strangers' dogs invading garden since next door became short-term let
Talisker is Skye's oldest distillery
Whisky giant plans to 'demolish' Isle of Skye's oldest distillery
The group met to discuss the future of the care home. Image: DC Thomson.
Moss Park: Relatives horrified by Thurso and Golspie move for 'vulnerable' residents

Conversation