Just 100 miles? Highland great-gran reveal fitness secrets as she smashes walking challenge

Great-gran Claudia Nicholson from Strontian has shared her secret of health and fitness into her 80s as she raises cash for an air ambulance charity close to her heart.

Ms Nicholson, a former midwife and district nurse from Strontian, says being healthy has allowed her to fundraise for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

She only began her quest at the start of October and she has already clocked 93 of the 100 miles she plans to walk.

‘I like a challenge’

But her secret to keeping fit is down to a few good health tips.

The first is making sure she is active every single day.

She said: “I used to be a good walker and hill climber. I still walk three miles every day just to get my paper.

“I have also been particular about my diet.

“And I like a challenge.”

Ms Nicholson, who is an elder in her local church, explained that being born at a time when “junk food” was rarely available has also had an impact on her health

At first, she thought her walks would be centred around Fort William and the Great Glen.

“But,” she said: “What is the point of driving and paying for the ferry when there are such great walks on the doorstep?”

Getting out and about for local walks, she has found that she is meeting people.

“I have taken on some different routes,” Mrs Nicholson said.

“My daughter has dropped me off at the top of a hill and I have descended down. I wouldn’t manage the walk up – but coming down is fine.

“I did ten miles yesterday.”

She added: If you see me walking during October please say ‘hi’ and, of course, any wee cash donations would be gratefully accepted.”

Working in partnership with the Scottish Air Ambulance, SCAA currently operates two helicopters and two rapid response vehicles and transports patients to hospitals all over Scotland.

‘This fundraising walk is not about me, it is about you and all of us’

SCAA covers an area of more than 30,000 square miles.

Ms Nicholson, who has four adult children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, said: “This fundraising walk is not about me, it is about you and all of us.

“It is a vital part of rural life and it is only us, as supporters and fundraisers, that can keep it going to help those most in need.”

Ms Nicholson has set up an online fundraising page to support the charity, which solely relies on donations to operate.

