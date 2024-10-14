Crash closes A82 at Three Sisters Viewpoint near Glencoe

A section of the A82 has closed in both directions after a crash.

The road, at the Three Sisters Viewpoint near Glencoe, closed at around 2.50pm due to the collision.

Traffic Scotland posted: “Due to road traffic incident the A82 is closed in both directions at the Three Sisters Viewpoint.

“Road users are advised to approach with caution and use an alternative route.”

Traffic is beginning to build up in both directions.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

It is also not clear if there has been any injuries.

Emergency services have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.