Meet the new Highland police dogs and their handlers

The police have welcomed two new members to combat crime across the Highlands and Islands.

Trainee dogs Bella and Blue are about to start their training to become GP (General Purpose) dogs.

Both German Shepherds will be paired with officers who have also just started in their position as dog handlers.

PC Lauren Cradock, who said working with dogs has always been her “dream job”, will be training Blue, a 12-month-old female.

Meanwhile, PC Keith Whitelaw, who joined the police “to help people”, will be working together with Bella, a 16-month-old female.

Both PCs told the Press and Journal they are “very excited” and ready to face the challenge.

PC Cradock says working with dogs is her ‘dream job’

PC Cradock told The P&J working with dogs was on her “to-do list” since she was five years old.

The Inverness-born officer said: “I’ve always wanted to work with dogs.

“I joined the police 12 years ago, when I was 18.

“I decided it was time to apply to become a dog handler, which is ultimately my dream job.”

PC Whitelaw told the Press and Journal he joined the police because he has “always wanted to help people”.

The 35-year-old said: “I joined the police because this is really a job about helping people.

“I’ve always wanted to help others.”

After not making the cut the first time he applied for the dog handling position.

The officer did not give up and succeeded in his second try.

When asked why he wanted to become a dog handler, he responded: “This is a really unique opportunity to help someone in a situation nobody else could.

“You and the dog have such a bond that you could find somebody who would perish if it wasn’t for you and your dog.”

When will Bella and Blue become police dogs?

Police Sergeant Adam McBean, who is in charge of the Dog Unit based in Inverness, described the process both officers need to undertake to become operational police dog handlers.

PS McBean, who oversees a team of six officers and 12 dogs, explained the training will take a minimum of 13 weeks.

He said: “The training for both officers and their respective jobs begins on October 28 and it is hoped it will conclude in February.

He also explained Bella and Blue are training to become GP (General Purpose) dogs.

He concluded: “GP Dogs are trained to search for missing persons or suspects, locate evidence, track individuals who make off from crime scenes/location unknown, detain criminals by means of using force and perform crowd control.”