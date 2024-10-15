Meet the new Highland police dogs and their handlers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the new Highland police dogs and their handlers

The P&J spoke to PC Cradock and PC Whitelaw, who will be training Bella and Blue.

PC Lauren Cradock and PC Keith Whitelaw will oversee the training of Bella and Blue. With Dog Unit boss PS Adam McBean, centre. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

The police have welcomed two new members to combat crime across the Highlands and Islands.

Trainee dogs Bella and Blue are about to start their training to become GP (General Purpose) dogs.

Both German Shepherds will be paired with officers who have also just started in their position as dog handlers.

PC Lauren Cradock, who said working with dogs has always been her “dream job”, will be training Blue, a 12-month-old female.

Meanwhile, PC Keith Whitelaw, who joined the police “to help people”, will be working together with Bella, a 16-month-old female.

Both PCs told the Press and Journal they are “very excited” and ready to face the challenge.

PC Cradock says working with dogs is her ‘dream job’

PC Cradock told The P&J working with dogs was on her “to-do list” since she was five years old.

The 30-year-old officer will be training Blue. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The Inverness-born officer said: “I’ve always wanted to work with dogs.

“I joined the police 12 years ago, when I was 18.

“I decided it was time to apply to become a dog handler, which is ultimately my dream job.”

Blue is a 12-month-old German Shepherd. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

PC Whitelaw told the Press and Journal he joined the police because he has “always wanted to help people”.

The 35-year-old said: “I joined the police because this is really a job about helping people.

“I’ve always wanted to help others.”

PC Keith Whitelaw will be in charge of Bella, a 16-year-month female.

After not making the cut the first time he applied for the dog handling position.

The officer did not give up and succeeded in his second try.

When asked why he wanted to become a dog handler, he responded: “This is a really unique opportunity to help someone in a situation nobody else could.

Bella looks at her trainer at the Old Perth Road Police Station. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
The training will start this month and will last for at least 13 weeks. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“You and the dog have such a bond that you could find somebody who would perish if it wasn’t for you and your dog.”

When will Bella and Blue become police dogs?

Police Sergeant Adam McBean, who is in charge of the Dog Unit based in Inverness, described the process both officers need to undertake to become operational police dog handlers.

PS McBean, who oversees a team of six officers and 12 dogs, explained the training will take a minimum of 13 weeks.

Ps McBean with detection dog Gus, a 2-year-old Cocker Spaniel. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

He said: “The training for both officers and their respective jobs begins on October 28 and it is hoped it will conclude in February.

He also explained Bella and Blue are training to become GP (General Purpose) dogs.

He concluded: “GP Dogs are trained to search for missing persons or suspects, locate evidence, track individuals who make off from crime scenes/location unknown, detain criminals by means of using force and perform crowd control.”

