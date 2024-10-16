Man, 49, reported missing from Stornoway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man, 49, reported missing from Stornoway

Police are asking the public to help find Calum Naan.

By Ross Hempseed
Calum Naan, missing from Stornoway. Image: Police Scotland.
Calum Naan, missing from Stornoway. Image: Police Scotland.

A 49-year-old man dressed in black has been reported missing from Stornoway, prompting a police appeal.

Calum Naan was last seen around 9pm on Tuesday, October 15 in the Shiaram Court area of Stornoway.

He is described as being around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with fair hair.

He is believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms and a black jacket.

Police are now appealing to the public to help find Mr Naan.

Constable Alistair Smailes said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace Calum and we are appealing to anyone who has seen him to contact us.

“We ask anyone who has any information on where he may be to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1315 of 16 October, 2024.

More from Highlands & Islands

Joy Dunlop
Gaelic TV Stars Joy Dunlop and Duncan MacNeil reveal how the Royal National Mod…
Sir E Scott School from Harris with their haul of silverware. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Young Gaelic stars win big at Royal National Mod
weather Highlands Western Isles
Fraserburgh to be battered by 60mph winds as weather alerts issued
The popular Stromness hotel, with its bustling outdoor area
The Ferry Inn: Stromness hotel in red tape wrangle over music events as council…
Forensic officer next to police car and officer behind police tape on a street in Orkney.
Man in critical condition after disturbance outside Orkney property
Inverness sheriff court
Nairn man called women 'Barbie' and sexually assaulted them
Riona Whyte and her daughter Megan - both Mod attendees - say to beat high hotel prices you really have to get ahead of the booking system
The price of Gaelic glory: Mod choirs reveal eye-watering hotel costs for Oban competition
Ross Cowie in a purple jacket with shinty sticks
Mourners gather to celebrate the life of Skye shinty lengend Ross Cowie
PC Lauren Cradock and PC Keith Whitelaw will oversee the training of Bella and Blue. With Dog Unit boss PS Adam McBean, centre. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Meet the new Highland police dogs and their handlers
pumpkin patches Highlands
Highland pumpkins at a premium as patches open despite 'incredibly tough' year for farmers

Conversation