Man, 49, reported missing from Stornoway

A 49-year-old man dressed in black has been reported missing from Stornoway, prompting a police appeal.

Calum Naan was last seen around 9pm on Tuesday, October 15 in the Shiaram Court area of Stornoway.

He is described as being around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with fair hair.

He is believed to be wearing black jogging bottoms and a black jacket.

Police are now appealing to the public to help find Mr Naan.

Constable Alistair Smailes said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace Calum and we are appealing to anyone who has seen him to contact us.

“We ask anyone who has any information on where he may be to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1315 of 16 October, 2024.