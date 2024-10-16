Gaelic TV Stars Joy Dunlop and Duncan MacNeil reveal how the Royal National Mod ignited their careers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Gaelic TV Stars Joy Dunlop and Duncan MacNeil reveal how the Royal National Mod ignited their careers

The well-kent faces spoke to the P&J as they attended this year's event in Oban.

By Louise Glen
Joy Dunlop
Joy Dunlop loves a Mod, but especially one in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Gaelic stars Duncan MacNeil and Joy Dunlop have a deep affection for the Mod — especially the one held in Oban.

Well-kent faces, Duncan – who hails from Barra – and Joy from Connel, began their journeys in Gaelic music through the Feis movement.

This initiative, Féisean nan Gàidheal, offers invaluable opportunities for individuals to come together and develop their skills in Gaelic music and culture.

Although Duncan was a native speaker of Gaelic when he joined, Joy didn’t have a word of the language at home.

Speaking to The Press and Journal on the ground at the Mod, their passion for this vibrant tradition is truly inspiring.

Mod sparked love of acting for Gaelic TV star

Duncan – who played BBC Alba soap Machair’s bad boy, Padriag MacNeill – said it was taking part in drama competitions at the Mod which sparked his future career.

Machair ran from January 1993 until April 1999, and it was unmissable TV for Gaelic viewers.

The drama was often centred around Duncan’s character, Padriag, who he describes as  “very bad at drug dealing”.

Padriag’s shenanigans saw a caravan explode in one episode, and he was found naked in the bath in another.

But he never died, so if the show is resurrected, Duncan could well be on our screens again.

Duncan MacNeil
Duncan Macneil loves the Mod being in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

When the show came to an end due to funding “being pulled”, Duncan was not stuck for work as he had forged a successful career in TV production.

But he wanted to get out of Glasgow and back to the West Highlands.

He said: “I have known Oban all my life as I come from Barra.

“There was a job advertised as the Gaelic Development Officer in 2013 and I applied and got it.

“I love it, and I love living in Oban.”

Duncan’s work with Gaelic Book Bug is described by parents as bringing “full thespian” to his work. He was the first person in Scotland to introduce Gaelic to the group for parents and young children.

And he is particularly known for bringing the fun to the sessions, where he puts his all into his “performances”.

Of the sessions, he said: “People come to Gaelic in many different ways. I have parents who bring their children who have never had Gaelic before.

“Now I am seeing those first children at high school, and of course taking part in Mods.

“I find it a satisfying part of the job.”

Asked if Oban was his favourite location for a Royal National Mod, he said: “Of course – and it is lovely to have made so many friends and to encourage so many people in the language.”

Oban Mod holds a special place in Joy Dunlop’s heart

Joy, who comes from Connel, has become the face of Gaelic for many.

As well as being a regular on BBC Weather, she presents the BBC’s Speak Gaelic programme and is the director of Seachdain na Gaidhlig/ World Gaelic Week.

She says it was actually the Mod in Oban in 1992 that kicked off her entire career.

Joy Dunlop
Joy Dunlop with members of her men’s choir Coisir Ceann an Tuirc.Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

She said: “My mum and dad don’t speak Gaelic so I was a Gaelic learner. I took part because there was a call for local children to sing.

“From then on, October holidays were always about the family being at the Mod, wherever it was.”

She continued: “For me being part of the Mod is about the link between our own language, community and culture and the music and singing coming from that.

“People are lovely in the Gaelic world, and there is a place for everyone. It is something that is so precious to us.”

This year, Joy’s mum and dad, Moira and Sandy Dunlop, were honoured with a ‘Friend of the Mod’ medal after volunteering at the event for many years.

Sandy and Moira Dunlop
Joy’s parents Moira and Sandy were named as Friends of the Mod this week. Image: Royal National Mod/ Elaine Livingstone.

The Gaelic festival got off to a rather wet, but wonderful, start on Friday.

On Saturday evening the Makaton Gaelic Choir took to the stage with a range of other musicians and singers, while on Sunday Kerrie Kennedy sang Oceans as part of the Celtic Praise event.

Yesterday, we explored the huge costs of hotel bills for choirs.

If you want to know more about what is happening this week, we have an all-you-need-to-know guide.

A full list of competition winners can be found on the Royal National Mod website.

Conversation