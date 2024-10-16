Gaelic TV Stars Joy Dunlop and Duncan MacNeil reveal how the Royal National Mod ignited their careers

Gaelic stars Duncan MacNeil and Joy Dunlop have a deep affection for the Mod — especially the one held in Oban.

Well-kent faces, Duncan – who hails from Barra – and Joy from Connel, began their journeys in Gaelic music through the Feis movement.

This initiative, Féisean nan Gàidheal, offers invaluable opportunities for individuals to come together and develop their skills in Gaelic music and culture.

Although Duncan was a native speaker of Gaelic when he joined, Joy didn’t have a word of the language at home.

Speaking to The Press and Journal on the ground at the Mod, their passion for this vibrant tradition is truly inspiring.

Mod sparked love of acting for Gaelic TV star

Duncan – who played BBC Alba soap Machair’s bad boy, Padriag MacNeill – said it was taking part in drama competitions at the Mod which sparked his future career.

Machair ran from January 1993 until April 1999, and it was unmissable TV for Gaelic viewers.

The drama was often centred around Duncan’s character, Padriag, who he describes as “very bad at drug dealing”.

Padriag’s shenanigans saw a caravan explode in one episode, and he was found naked in the bath in another.

But he never died, so if the show is resurrected, Duncan could well be on our screens again.

When the show came to an end due to funding “being pulled”, Duncan was not stuck for work as he had forged a successful career in TV production.

But he wanted to get out of Glasgow and back to the West Highlands.

He said: “I have known Oban all my life as I come from Barra.

“There was a job advertised as the Gaelic Development Officer in 2013 and I applied and got it.

“I love it, and I love living in Oban.”

Duncan’s work with Gaelic Book Bug is described by parents as bringing “full thespian” to his work. He was the first person in Scotland to introduce Gaelic to the group for parents and young children.

And he is particularly known for bringing the fun to the sessions, where he puts his all into his “performances”.

Of the sessions, he said: “People come to Gaelic in many different ways. I have parents who bring their children who have never had Gaelic before.

“Now I am seeing those first children at high school, and of course taking part in Mods.

“I find it a satisfying part of the job.”

Asked if Oban was his favourite location for a Royal National Mod, he said: “Of course – and it is lovely to have made so many friends and to encourage so many people in the language.”

Oban Mod holds a special place in Joy Dunlop’s heart

Joy, who comes from Connel, has become the face of Gaelic for many.

As well as being a regular on BBC Weather, she presents the BBC’s Speak Gaelic programme and is the director of Seachdain na Gaidhlig/ World Gaelic Week.

She says it was actually the Mod in Oban in 1992 that kicked off her entire career.

She said: “My mum and dad don’t speak Gaelic so I was a Gaelic learner. I took part because there was a call for local children to sing.

“From then on, October holidays were always about the family being at the Mod, wherever it was.”

She continued: “For me being part of the Mod is about the link between our own language, community and culture and the music and singing coming from that.

“People are lovely in the Gaelic world, and there is a place for everyone. It is something that is so precious to us.”

This year, Joy’s mum and dad, Moira and Sandy Dunlop, were honoured with a ‘Friend of the Mod’ medal after volunteering at the event for many years.

The Gaelic festival got off to a rather wet, but wonderful, start on Friday.

On Saturday evening the Makaton Gaelic Choir took to the stage with a range of other musicians and singers, while on Sunday Kerrie Kennedy sang Oceans as part of the Celtic Praise event.

Yesterday, we explored the huge costs of hotel bills for choirs.

If you want to know more about what is happening this week, we have an all-you-need-to-know guide.

A full list of competition winners can be found on the Royal National Mod website.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.