Car plunges into the water off Skye as driver taken to hospital

Rescue teams were sent to a loch near Glendale, but the driver had managed to escape.

By Ross Hempseed
The incident occurred at around 11am. Image: DC Thomson.

A driver has escaped a car which plunged into the water off Skye.

The incident occurred at around 11am on Friday, October 18 and involved just one vehicle which entered Loch Pooltiel near the small village of Glendale.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they dispatched a water rescue unit to the scene at around 11.24am but it was not required.

A spokesperson confirmed a person had managed to escape the vehicle and was in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).

Coastguard were also in attendance, sending the rescue helicopter and Skye coastguard rescue team to assist the SAS and police.

Rescue teams returned to their base at around 1.15pm.

An SAS spokesperson said: “We received a call to attend an incident in Glendale, Skye.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and one patient was transported to Broadford Hospital, Skye.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

